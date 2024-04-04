Woman Killed in Fatal Malibu Canyon Crash: Report

The crash led to the closure of Malibu Canyon Road for a period on Wednesday

A fatal crash occurred Wednesday night as a woman’s car veered off the road and into Malibu Canyon, according to reports from L.A. Times and Patch.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Malibu Canyon Road near Adamson Flat, approximately two miles north of Pacific Coast Highway, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner identified the driver as Tracy Vancura, 63, of Camarillo. Sadly, she passed away at the scene, as reported by Patch.

