$1.3M Palisades Home Gives Ocean Views

A home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood that boasts stunning ocean views and a treehouse-like setting is currently on the market for $1.3 million.

The property is a manufactured home situated in the Tahitian Terrace community, and the purchase price only covers the building itself and not the land it occupies. The buyer would need to pay a monthly land lease of approximately $1,509. The home is located within walking distance of Will Rogers State Beach

The over 1,800 square foot home includes two bathrooms, two bedrooms, open kitchen area and more than 650 square foot deck with ocean views. The Tahitian Terrace is a home community with a large heated pool and hot tub, gym, rec room with ping-pong and two dog parks.