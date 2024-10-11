122-Unit Affordable Housing Development Approved for 4th Street

Photo: Google Earth

The Development, Spearheaded by EAH Housing, Will Include a Mix of Studio, One-, Two-, and Three-Bedroom Apartments

The Santa Monica City Council has approved key agreements to move forward with a 122-unit affordable and supportive housing development at 1318 4th Street. The council’s decision, announced on Tuesday, is a significant step in addressing homelessness and affordable housing in the city.

The development, spearheaded by EAH Housing, will include a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, with 50 units designated as permanent supportive housing for individuals experiencing homelessness. Eligibility will be open to individuals and families earning between 30% to 80% of the area median income (AMI), and all applicants must come from the city’s Below Market Housing waitlist or the Santa Monica Housing Authority’s Permanent Supportive Housing waitlist.

“We look forward to these apartments being built to support our community members in need of affordable housing,” said Heather Averick, Director of Housing and Human Services, in a release from the City.

In addition to housing, the project will feature ground-floor retail space, residential and commercial parking, and two levels of underground parking. The City has committed 50 project-based vouchers and a Housing Trust Fund loan to the project. EAH Housing will also pursue additional funding, including low-income housing tax credits, to facilitate construction, which is anticipated to begin in the winter of 2027 and be completed in 2029.

The city-owned property at 1318 4th Street is one of five sites identified in Santa Monica’s 6th Cycle Housing Element for 2021-2029. The development is part of a broader city strategy to utilize city-owned land for affordable housing projects, thereby alleviating high land acquisition costs and ensuring the feasibility of such developments, as detailed in a release from the City.

The council also authorized a 99-year ground lease and Development and Disposition Agreement (DDA) with EAH Housing. EAH will now apply for additional financing through various state and federal programs, including the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities program and the Infill Infrastructure Grant.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office Reviewing Marilyn Manson Sex Crimes Case

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

Manson Accuser Takes Part in Press Conference to Accuse Gascón of Ignoring Her  The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Pali Lutheran Church to Host 4th Annual 5K Charity Run/Walk

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

Charities That Participants Choose as Their “Charity of Choice” Will Receive a Share of the Event’s Proceeds Palisades Lutheran Church...

Photo: Santa Monica Pier Corporation
Hard, News

Santa Monica to Renegotiate Agreement to Host Olympic Beach Volleyball

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

After Reviewing the Agreement and a Fiscal Impact Study, Council Members Remained Confused Over the Potential Economic Benefits and How...

Photo: Instagram:
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Jason Neroni Bids Farewell to L.A. with Exclusive “Biography” Dinner Series

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

Renowned Chef to Host Intimate Dinners at Secret Locations Chef Jason Neroni has announced an intimate and reflective series of...
News, Video

(Video) Notre Dame Academy to Host Open House on Oct. 27

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

See How the All-Girls Catholic School is Empowering Young Women For The Future. For more info, go to academy.ndasla.org. @palisadesnews...

Photo: Caltrans
Hard, News

PCH Closures Expected This Week Between Malibu and Ventura County Line

October 9, 2024

Read more
October 9, 2024

Drivers Are Advised to Be Alert for Work Zones During These Times The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has announced...
News

Castanea Sicilian Cafe: Bringing the Sweetness of Sicily to Venice Beach

October 9, 2024

Read more
October 9, 2024

THE CAFE Welcome to Castanea Sicilian Cafe: “Il dolce far niente – the sweetness of doing nothing” arrived at Venice...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Knife Attack Suspect Robbed a Santa Monica Target Store Prior to The Attack, Police Say

October 9, 2024

Read more
October 9, 2024

Authorities Have Identified the Suspect in a Fatal Attack on a Santa Monica Police Officer That Occurred Outside the Department’s...
News, Upbeat

Venice Skatepark to Celebrate 15th Anniversary with Community Event

October 9, 2024

Read more
October 9, 2024

The Skatepark Stands as a Testament to Venice’s Rich Skateboarding Heritage Venice Skatepark, a landmark on the Venice Beach boardwalk...
News, Video

(Video) Westside Neighborhood School: Where Kids Are Encouraged to Explore

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

For more info, go to wns-la.org @palisadesnews For more info, go to wns-la.org #school #education #teacher #teach #children #losangeles #california...
News

Eclipse School Helps Children Prepare for Kindergarten

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

By Susan Payne Transitional Kindergarten works. For Juliya Spiegel, mother to a now five-year-old kindergartener, a decision was on the...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Architect Noah Walker-Designed Pali Home Hits Market at $15M

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

Set on a 12,000-Square-Foot Lot, the Property Is Surrounded by Dense Vegetation, Including Coastal Live Oaks A one-story architectural home...
Hard, News

LA County Misprints 78,000 Ballots Addressing SMMUSD Bond Measures

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

Election Officials Are Addressing an Error That Mistakenly Placed Two Measures Intended for Separate Areas of the School District on...

Photo: Official
News

Albertsons, Vons to Pay $3.9M Settlement Over False Advertising and Pricing Violations

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

Civil Lawsuit Accused Chain of Overcharging Customers, Mislabeling Product Weights Albertsons, Vons, and their affiliated stores have agreed to pay...
News, Video

(Video) Meat & Seafood Market Opens New West L.A. Location

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

For More Info, Go to wildforkfoods.com @palisadesnews For More Info, Go to wildforkfoods.com #california #losangeles #fyp #meat #seafood #fish #venice...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR