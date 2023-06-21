15 Malibu Spots Recommended in List of “Sunny Restaurants”

Malibu Restaurants Take Advantage of Both the Views and Bounty of the Sea
By Zach Armstrong
Eater LA pointed out that many Malibu restaurants take advantage of both the views and bounty of the sea. With May Gray done and beautiful blue skies returning, the dining news outlet decided to provide a list of Malibu restaurants it recommended for the summer.
The list is as follows:
Neptune’s Net
Sabor A Malibu
The Malibu Cafe
Lily’s Cafe & Pastries
Old Place
Malibu Seafood
Saddle Peak Lodge
Nobu Malibu
Broad Street Oyster Company
Malibu Farm Cafe
Country Kitchen
Reel Inn Malibu
Mastro’s Ocean Club
Lucky’s Malibu
The Cafe At The Getty Villa