15 Malibu Spots Recommended in List of “Sunny Restaurants”

Malibu Restaurants Take Advantage of Both the Views and Bounty of the Sea

By Zach Armstrong

Eater LA pointed out that many Malibu restaurants take advantage of both the views and bounty of the sea. With May Gray done and beautiful blue skies returning, the dining news outlet decided to provide a list of Malibu restaurants it recommended for the summer.

The list is as follows:

Neptune’s Net

Sabor A Malibu

The Malibu Cafe

Lily’s Cafe & Pastries

Old Place

Malibu Seafood

Saddle Peak Lodge

Nobu Malibu

Broad Street Oyster Company

Malibu Farm Cafe

Country Kitchen

Reel Inn Malibu

Mastro’s Ocean Club

Lucky’s Malibu

The Cafe At The Getty Villa