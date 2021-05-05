1920s Pacific Palisades Estate Listed for $25 Million

A 1920s Pacific Palisades estate on the market for $24 million. Photo: realtor.com

6 bedroom, 10 bathroom Riviera mansion hits market 

By Chad Winthrop

A nearly century-old Pacific Palisades mansion complete with a speakeasy has hit the market for $24 million. 

The mansion, located 13510 Lucca Drive was built in 1926 and was one of the first mansions in the Riviera neighborhood. 

The property, presented by Cory Weiss, hit the market last week for $23,995,000. According to Realtor.com, the mansion was last sold for $9.65 million in 2015. 

The estate, checking in at 9,750 square feet, includes six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three half bathrooms. 

“This timeless estate represents a level of character and luxury rarely offered and speaks to an era of architectural integrity with unmatched detail and quality. As one of the original homes in the Riviera section of the Palisades, this home boasts lavish amenities and enviable privacy. Gorgeous 100 plus-year-old trees flank over a flat half-acre, with west-facing grounds, beautiful swimmers pool and sport court, and treehouse,” reads the listing. “The perfect home for large family gatherings and gracious events yet is surrounded by privacy and is one of the most significant estates to become available in the famed Pacific Palisades.”

Among features of the property include a screening room, speakeasy, pool house and game room. 

According to the listing, monthly payments on the property come out to roughly $113,000 a month. 

in News, Real Estate
