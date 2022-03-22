Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Palisades Community Council Announces New Trees Coming To The Community
* 2.9 Magnitude Earthquake Off Coast of Malibu
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
2.9 Magnitude Earthquake Off Coast of Malibu: Palisades Today – March 21st, 2022
Troop 2 BSA Santa Monica to Award Eagle Scout Rank to Five Local Youth
March 22, 2022 Staff Writer
March 27 ceremony at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Santa Monica By Martin L Jacobs In March 2022, five Santa...
Local Artists Honored at Legendary Women of Venice Awards
March 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Venice Art Crawl hosts the 3rd annual Legendary Women of Venice Awards, find out who was honored in this video...
Average Gasoline Prices in Los Angeles Have Risen 13.5 Cents per Gallon in the Last Week
March 22, 2022 Staff Writer
Average gasoline prices in Los Angeles have risen 13.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.95/g Monday, according...
LAFD Brush Fire Season Inspections to Begin Soon With Fees Over $2,000
March 22, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Inspections to take place in May and June By Sam Catanzaro Brushfire season is around the corner, and so is...
Two Arrested After PCH Hit-and-Run Crash Sends Car Into Ocean
March 22, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Few details available surrounding March 17 incident By Sam Catanzaroo Two people were arrested after a hit-and-run collision sent a...
Open Letter to Mike Bonin From Brentwood Homeowners Association Regarding Mount Saint Mary’s University ‘Wellness Pavilion’
Submitted by the Brentwood Homeowners Association Dear Mike Bonin, In view of the urgent need for you to provide input...
Palisades Home With Ocean View on Sale for Under $3 Million
Property is the smallest home listed for sale in Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana The smallest home in the Pacific...
Amid a Worsening Drought Californians Using More Water
Megadrought in the state and the West seems to be what they call the “new normal” By Dolores Quintana According...
Pacific Park Seeks 200 New Employees This Weekend
March 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pacific Park is looking for 200 people to join their team at the Santa Monica Pier. See what positions are...
Sen. Chuck Grassley Wants Garcetti Nomination Delayed
March 18, 2022 Staff Writer
Senator privately investigating charges that Garcetti lied By Dolores Quintana Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is trying to delay the confirmation...
Paul Revere Middle School Principal Tom Iannucci Running to Support Shelter Dogs in LA Marathon
Paul Revere Middle School Principal Tom Iannucci is running on behalf of shelter dogs in the Los Angeles Marathon this...
Palisades Getting Hit Hard With Auto-Related Crimes
The Pacific Palisades has been getting hit hard by auto-related crimes. As seen in the crime update below, between February...
Local Road Closures for LA Marathon This Weekend
March 17, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Race set for Sunday, March 20 By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Marathon returns to the Westside this weekend. The...
An Artistic Twist on Picnic Tables
March 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Make your picnic experience a creative event when you visit Douglas Park and sit at “Tables of Content” by artists...
Review: Equator Coffees Makes SoCal Debut in Culver City
Ivy Station location for popular NorCal shop now open By Dolores Quintana Equator Coffees has finally come to Southern California...
