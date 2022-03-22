2.9 Magnitude Earthquake Off Coast of Malibu: Palisades Today – March 21st, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Palisades Community Council Announces New Trees Coming To The Community
* 2.9 Magnitude Earthquake Off Coast of Malibu
  All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
Related Posts
March 2022 Troop 2 Eagle Scout candidates and Scoutmaster: Left to right: Spencer Foote, Arman Nazarizadeh, Nicolas Lucente, Scoutmaster Dr. Steve Marcy, Jason Jiang, Bryan Han. Photo credit: Ken Sleeper
News, Upbeat Beat

Troop 2 BSA Santa Monica to Award Eagle Scout Rank to Five Local Youth

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

March 27 ceremony at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Santa Monica By Martin L Jacobs In March 2022, five Santa...
Life and Arts, Video

Local Artists Honored at Legendary Women of Venice Awards

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

Venice Art Crawl hosts the 3rd annual Legendary Women of Venice Awards, find out who was honored in this video...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

Average Gasoline Prices in Los Angeles Have Risen 13.5 Cents per Gallon in the Last Week

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

Average gasoline prices in Los Angeles have risen 13.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.95/g Monday, according...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LAFD Brush Fire Season Inspections to Begin Soon With Fees Over $2,000

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

Inspections to take place in May and June By Sam Catanzaro Brushfire season is around the corner, and so is...
Crime, News, Transportation

Two Arrested After PCH Hit-and-Run Crash Sends Car Into Ocean

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

Few details available surrounding March 17 incident By Sam Catanzaroo  Two people were arrested after a hit-and-run collision sent a...

Regarding Mount Saint Mary’s University. Photo: Google.
News, Opinion

Open Letter to Mike Bonin From Brentwood Homeowners Association Regarding Mount Saint Mary’s University ‘Wellness Pavilion’

March 19, 2022

Read more
March 19, 2022

Submitted by the Brentwood Homeowners Association  Dear Mike Bonin,  In view of the urgent need for you to provide input...

Photo: The MLS
News, Real Estate

Palisades Home With Ocean View on Sale for Under $3 Million

March 19, 2022

Read more
March 19, 2022

Property is the smallest home listed for sale in Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana The smallest home in the Pacific...
News, Real Estate

Amid a Worsening Drought Californians Using More Water

March 19, 2022

Read more
March 19, 2022

Megadrought in the state and the West seems to be what they call the “new normal” By Dolores Quintana According...
Employment, Video

Pacific Park Seeks 200 New Employees This Weekend

March 18, 2022

Read more
March 18, 2022

Pacific Park is looking for 200 people to join their team at the Santa Monica Pier. See what positions are...

Photo: Facebook (@MayorOfLA).
News

Sen. Chuck Grassley Wants Garcetti Nomination Delayed

March 18, 2022

Read more
March 18, 2022

Senator privately investigating charges that Garcetti lied  By Dolores Quintana Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is trying to delay the confirmation...

Paul Revere Middle School Principal Tom Iannucci. Photo: Facebook (@paulreverechartermiddleschool).
News, Upbeat Beat

Paul Revere Middle School Principal Tom Iannucci Running to Support Shelter Dogs in LA Marathon

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

Paul Revere Middle School Principal Tom Iannucci is running on behalf of shelter dogs in the Los Angeles Marathon this...

The Pacific Palisades has been getting hit hard by auto-related crimes.
Crime, News

Palisades Getting Hit Hard With Auto-Related Crimes

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

The Pacific Palisades has been getting hit hard by auto-related crimes.  As seen in the crime update below, between February...

Photo: Official
News

Local Road Closures for LA Marathon This Weekend

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

Race set for Sunday, March 20  By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Marathon returns to the Westside this weekend.  The...
Video

An Artistic Twist on Picnic Tables

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

Make your picnic experience a creative event when you visit Douglas Park and sit at “Tables of Content” by artists...

Photo: Courtesy Equator Coffees
Dining, News, Opinion

Review: Equator Coffees Makes SoCal Debut in Culver City

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

Ivy Station location for popular NorCal shop now open  By Dolores Quintana Equator Coffees has finally come to Southern California...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR