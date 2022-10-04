2022 Milken Jewish Educator Awards Announced

Students and colleagues rise to their feet to congratulate Rabbi Daniel Grama as he makes his way to the front of the room to accept his Jewish Educator Award. Photo: Milken Family Foundation. Photo: Milken Family Foundation.

Milken Family Foundation honors excellence at BJE-affiliated Jewish day schools

During surprise assemblies, four exceptional Los Angeles Jewish day school educators have each been honored with the prestigious Jewish Educator Award (JEA)—and an unrestricted $15,000 financial prize. 

“By surprising educators with their Awards before their entire school communities, we say in a very public way that excellence in education should be rewarded,” said Milken Family Foundation Executive Vice President Richard Sandler, who has been involved with JEA since 1990 when the Milken Family Foundation presented the first Awards. “And by capturing the imagination of students, we hope to encourage our next generation to consider careers in teaching – in particular to strengthen the vital role of Jewish day schools to develop academic potential and cultivating lifelong respect for the values imparted by their Jewish heritage.”

The annual Awards, presented by the Milken Family Foundation (MFF) in partnership with Builders of Jewish Education (BJE), are announced to the unsuspecting recipients in front of their cheering students and colleagues. The 2022 JEA recipients are:

·         Shoshana Braude, First Grade Judaic Studies Teacher, Bais Chaya Mushka of Los Angeles

·         Monica Daranyi, 9-10 Division Dean, Math Teacher, Milken Community School

·         Rabbi Daniel Grama, Rebbe and Director of Recruitment, Valley Torah High School

·         Larry Kligman, Head of School, Abraham Joshua Heschel Day School

“I have the best job because it is not work; it is something that I love,” said Jewish Educator Award recipient Monica Daranyi, upon receiving her Award presented by Milken Family Foundation Chairman and Co-Founder Lowell Milken. “It is an honor for me to walk through the gates and to walk into my classroom to be able to teach all of you.”

The Jewish Educator Awards initiative was established by the Milken Family Foundation, in cooperation with BJE: Builders of Jewish Education, to provide public recognition and unrestricted $15,000 cash awards to teachers, administrators and other education professionals in the Greater Los Angeles area who have made significant contributions to excellence in BJE-affiliated day schools.

“Teachers and principals play the most important role in society today. We entrust in them the responsibility to prepare all students so that they can to move on successfully into the next stage of learning and life,” said Lowell Milken. “Jewish day school educators seek to ensure that students acquire the skills, knowledge and experiences to reach their academic potential – and, at the same time, have an understanding of our people’s history, destiny and obligations to repair the world.”  

 The 2022 Jewish Educator Award recipients will be celebrated, together with their families and community leaders, during an Awards luncheon this winter. The inclusive event brings together leaders across LA’s Jewish community, from the most secular to the most Orthodox.

2022 Milken Jewish Educator Award Recipient Bios

Shoshana Braude, Bais Chaya Mushka
A treasure to Bais Chaya Mushka for more than two decades, Morah (teacher) Shoshana Braude provides a safe, nurturing environment for her first grade students to excel academically and socially. Mrs. Braude builds a solid foundation of her students’ Jewish education while instilling a love of learning and a confidence in reaching their highest potential. She does so through innovative programs like the Nurtured Heart Approach, S’cool Moves, Bal-A-Vis-X, Brain Gym, and Sand Tray Therapy that strengthen the connection between body and mind. In all of her methods, Mrs. Braude uses a strengths-based approach to motivate her students. Positivity is also a focus in her regular engagement with parents – all to enhance the growth and development of the whole child. Mrs. Braude applies the same principles of lifelong learning to her own craft, attending professional development workshops and trainings as well as personally researching methods to remain on the cutting edge in meeting the real-time needs of her students.

Monica Daranyi, Milken Community School
Milken Community School has thrived thanks to math teacher Monica Daranyi’s three decades of commitment to excellence, devotion to community and deep concern for students and colleagues. Ms. Daranyi makes geometry rigorous and relevant, helping students build math competency and executive functioning skills that serve them well beyond the walls of her classroom. She looks for cross-curricular opportunities, such as a recent collaboration with Milken’s “Fab Lab” (makerspace) where students created and explored the geometry of stained glass windows. As the division dean for ninth and tenth grades, Ms. Daranyi is on the front lines helping students who are struggling academically, socially or behaviorally. The “ruach” or spirit of the Milken community, she spearheaded the school’s 6-12 house system and “house cup” competition, worked with divisional rabbis to reimagine Purim week, and planned the first whole-school Hanukkahton retreat at American Jewish University’s Brandeis Bardin campus.

Rabbi Daniel Grama, Valley Torah High School 
Rabbi Daniel Grama exudes kindness, caring and true admiration for the young men he has taught at Valley Torah High School for more than 11 years. Rabbi Grama is the school’s director of recruitment and teaches Torah to students who come to VTHS with less prior exposure to Judaism, focusing on building relationships and sharing his positive outlook on life. In addition to Torah, Rabbi Grama leads the school’s Sephardi Minyan, making sure students from Sephardic families maintain their rich culture and customers. Outside of school, he is the Rabbi of The Westside Shul and hosts a weekly “Torah Tuesday” program on Instagram Live with his daughter Aliza. Rabbi Grama holds two master’s degrees from Yeshiva University, in educational leadership and social work.

Larry Kligman, Abraham Joshua Heschel Day School
Larry Kligman has been an integral part of Heschel Day School for decades. A 1985 Heschel graduate, Mr. Kligman returned after college to begin his career in education and served as dean of students, middle school director and associate head of school before being named head of school in 2013. He inspires those around him to engage in the community and make a difference in the world, embodying the school’s core values: integrity, justice, intellectual curiosity, empathy, and individual and communal responsibility. At the middle school, Mr. Kligman strengthened academic programs, created new leadership roles for students and expanded extracurricular activities, growing enrollment from 130 to 175 students at a time when most non-Orthodox Jewish middle schools were shrinking. He chaired BJE’s Heads of School Council and is active in the California Association of Independent Schools and Los Angeles School Heads Network. Mr. Kligman led successful fundraising campaigns for capital projects and endowment tied to the school’s recent 50th anniversary celebration.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

Chevy Test Drive Event Showcases New EVs

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...

P-65. Photo: National Park Service.
News

Adult Female P-65 Is the First Mountain Lion in Study to Die of Complications From Mange

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

P-65 was found dead by biologists on March 4, 2022, near a stream in the central Santa Monica Mountains Adult...
News, Video

Palisades YMCA Annual Pumpkin Patch is Now Open

October 3, 2022

Read more
October 3, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Palisades YMCA Annual Pumpkin Patch is Now Open* Live Music This Weekend...
News, Real Estate, Video

A Palisades Home That Is Renting For 50,000 Dollars A Month: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 3rd 2022

October 3, 2022

Read more
October 3, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* A Palisades Home That Is Renting For 50,000 Dollars A Month* Ben Affleck’s...
News, Real Estate

Palisades Estate With 8 Bedrooms and 12 Bathrooms Hits Market for $20.5 Million

October 1, 2022

Read more
October 1, 2022

Rivas Canyon Road mansion checks in at almost 12,000 square feet on a two-acre lot By Dolores Quintana One of...
News, Transportation

Riders on LA Metro Trains and Buses No Longer Required to Mask

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Masking no longer required at LAX as well  By Dolores Quintana As of September 23, Los Angeles County has lifted...
News

Accuracy of Los Angeles’ 2022 Homeless Count Being Questioned

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

LA City Council motion would require that LAHSA’s count be assessed independently  By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro After the...

Dr. Jane Goodall. Photo:JaneGoodall.org
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Dr. Jane Goodall Speaking at Youth Event Wednesday at Temescal Park

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Seven Arrows Elementary hosting event Wednesday for students from around region Seven Arrows Elementary, an independent kindergarten through 6th grade...
News, Upbeat Beat

Tickets Now on-Sale for Pali High’s ‘Mamma Mia’

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Students shine in feel-good musical inspired by ABBA’s hits More than 60 million people worldwide have fallen in love with...
News, Upbeat Beat

Trailhead Improvement Project Begins at Cheeseboro Canyon

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Access to trails will continue, but use of temporary parking lot required The National Park Service is revitalizing the trailhead...
News, Video

Malibu Sees 66% Decrease in Homelessness

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Fundraiser For Longtime Local Business Owner in Need of Medical Care* Malibu...
Crime, News

Woman’s Wallet Stolen Out of Cart While Shopping in Palisades Grocery Store

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

LAPD says be wary of surroundings following September 16 incident While shopping in a Pacific Palisades supermarket, a woman was...
News

Bass Rallies With More Than 600 Angelenos, Claims to be the only Pro-Choice Democrat Running For Mayor, Rick Caruso Disagrees!

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Two weeks before ballots are mailed, hundreds sign up to volunteer for Bass  By Nick Antonicello Congresswoman Karen Bass rallied...
News

Pacific Palisades Community Council Meeting Recap

September 26, 2022

Read more
September 26, 2022

Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council At the regularly scheduled PPCC meeting of September 22, 2022, we held a...
News, Real Estate, Video

Bluff Top Cemetery Coming To Malibu?: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 26th 2022

September 26, 2022

Read more
September 26, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Tour a Palisades Home Redesigned By AD 100 Designer Mandy Cheng* Bluff Top...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR