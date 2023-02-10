$24 Million Mansion With 5 Bedrooms and 9 Bathrooms Completed in Huntington Palisades

Photo: Compass.

The estate has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms and a 520-square-foot home theater

A brand-new mansion has just been completed in the Huntington Palisades and listed at $24 million. 

As reported by Mansion Global.com, noted architect Alden John Cusick designed the home along with three other homes nearby according to his son Alden Cusick. The lot is 0.37 acres and on a corner and the interior space measures 11,750 square feet. Alden Cusick is one of the listing agents along with Ryan Jancula and Trevor Montano of Compass. Cusick’s family purchased the lot back in 2018 and during the last four years created the new home with an emphasis on the details.

Cusick said, as quoted by Mansion Global.com, “My dad actually comes from Connecticut, he loves going to The Hamptons and driving through New York and the countryside of Connecticut looking at architecture, that’s where a lot of the inspiration of the house’s traditional shingle style exterior came from.” The younger Cusick played a large role in the development and design of the interior of the home and reportedly took inspiration from many of the most luxurious homes in Los Angeles and Malibu that he has seen in his time in the city. 

The estate has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms and a 520-square-foot home theater with a 200-inch screen and state-of-the-art soundproofing according to Cusick. Among the amenities in the home are “an elevator, a gym and a kitchen with an entire wall of marble. Outdoors, there is a pool, a kitchen with a fireplace, and a garage.” and a walkable neighborhood in Huntington that is nearby an impressive bluff, the beaches of the Palisades and the shopping area of Caruso’s Palisades Village, according to Ryan Jancula who said, as quoted by Mansion Global.com, “It will be ideal for someone who’s looking for either a secondary home in Los Angeles or who wants to be close to the beach and all the modern amenities.”

Cusick stated while talking about the high quality of the home and its modern and zen style, minimalist aesthetic,  “The entire house has hand-troweled plaster walls accented by hand-stained white oak, which was actually very hard to get done during the Covid.” as quoted by Mansion Global.com

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Rendering: Gensler.
News, Real Estate

LA City Planning Commission Approves Apple’s Westside Office Campus

February 11, 2023

Read more
February 11, 2023

Culver Crossings development to includes over 500,000 square feet of office space Tech giant Apple received the approval of the...

Senderos Canyon. Photo: Compass.
News, Real Estate

LA City Councilmember Yaroslavsky Pushes to Purchase 260 Acre Senderos Canyon in Bel-Air

February 10, 2023

Read more
February 10, 2023

“Preserving this land for permanent open space would be a massive win for our city,” Katy Yaroslavsky says in regards...

An ocean-view, modern beach home in Pacific Palisades listed by Coldwell Banker Realty for $1,795,000. Photo: Tiffany Angeles.
News, Real Estate

Newly Listed Pacific Palisades Home Offers Panoramic Ocean Views for a Cool $1.7M

February 10, 2023

Read more
February 10, 2023

Home uniquely positioned across from Will Rogers Beach An ocean-view, modern beach home has been listed for $1,795,000 by Joyce...

A portrait of the Post 283 namesake is presented by John Lehne (left) of the Ronald Reagan Foundation and Institute and Post 283 Commander Jim Cragg to hang among the curated artifacts that now adorn the building. Photo by Michael Hjelmstad/American Legion.
News

Pacific Palisades American Legion Post 283 Renamed and Rededicated in Honor of Ronald Reagan

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Post Commander Jim Cragg speaks about the renaming of the post, the new Post 283 community initiatives, and his plans...
News

LAFD Rescues Man Who Became Ill While Hiking Near Pacific Palisades

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Air rescue performed Wednesday morning in a remote section of the Trailer Canyon Fire Road LAFD crews rescued a man...
News

L.A. City Council Votes to Move Ahead with $800 Million Plan to Shift Power Plant to Green Hydrogen

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Despite the vote passing 12-0, some council members raised concerns about the project’s environmental impact  By Sam Catanzaro The Los...

Photo: rostituscankitchen.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Rosti Brentwood Officially Opens

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Restaurant now open for takeout and delivery at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Rosti Tuscan Kitchen in Brentwood, located...

Photo: Instagram (@tallulasrestaurant)
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica Canyon Restaurant Offering Watch Party and Catering for the Super Bowl

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Watch party and catering from Tallula’s this Super Bowl Sunday By Dolores Quintana Tallula’s Restaurant has your big game day...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

IRS Proposing Changing How Service Industry Employees Report Tips

February 8, 2023

Read more
February 8, 2023

New IRS proposal would create one voluntary compliance agreement The IRS has proposed a new voluntary tip reporting program that...
News, Upbeat Beat

Los Angeles County Seeking Young Artists for Annual Clean Beach Poster Contest

February 7, 2023

Read more
February 7, 2023

Each winning entry will be displayed on beach trash barrels with winners receiving $100 gift cards The Los Angeles County...
News, Upbeat Beat

Think Pink: A Special Event for Women’s Wellness and Education at the Upper Bel Air Bay Club

February 7, 2023

Read more
February 7, 2023

This year’s event will take place on May 10 at the Upper Bel Air Bay Club.  “Think Pink for Women’s...

BGCM Youth of the Year Winner Anthony S. and judges. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Upbeat Beat

Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Announces Youth of the Year

February 7, 2023

Read more
February 7, 2023

Anthony S. wins the annual award and scholarship for outstanding leadership and community involvement The Boys & Girls Club of...

Scientists have studied sticklebacks for decades, but efforts to protect them have been complicated in part by a lack of information about the genetic differences among the various subspecies. Photo: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
News, Upbeat Beat

UCLA Study Unveils Genetics of Endangered Southern California Stickleback Fish, Offering Path to Restoration

February 7, 2023

Read more
February 7, 2023

As California’s water resources dwindle and urban areas expand, a species of fish that is rarely heard of is on...

Photo: PGA.com
News, Upbeat Beat

Gregory Odom, Jr. to Compete at The Riviera Country Club for 2023 Genesis Invitational Pathway Player Award

February 7, 2023

Read more
February 7, 2023

The Genesis Invitational has announced that Gregory Odom, Jr., of Howard University, has been named as the 2023 Pathway Player...
News, Upbeat Beat

Pacific Palisades Residents Launches Annual Three-Week Donation Drive to Aid LA County Pet Shelters

February 7, 2023

Read more
February 7, 2023

People can drop off their donations at 16634 Marquez Avenue between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. By Keemia Zhang An...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR