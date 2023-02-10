$24 Million Mansion With 5 Bedrooms and 9 Bathrooms Completed in Huntington Palisades

The estate has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms and a 520-square-foot home theater

A brand-new mansion has just been completed in the Huntington Palisades and listed at $24 million.

As reported by Mansion Global.com, noted architect Alden John Cusick designed the home along with three other homes nearby according to his son Alden Cusick. The lot is 0.37 acres and on a corner and the interior space measures 11,750 square feet. Alden Cusick is one of the listing agents along with Ryan Jancula and Trevor Montano of Compass. Cusick’s family purchased the lot back in 2018 and during the last four years created the new home with an emphasis on the details.



Cusick said, as quoted by Mansion Global.com, “My dad actually comes from Connecticut, he loves going to The Hamptons and driving through New York and the countryside of Connecticut looking at architecture, that’s where a lot of the inspiration of the house’s traditional shingle style exterior came from.” The younger Cusick played a large role in the development and design of the interior of the home and reportedly took inspiration from many of the most luxurious homes in Los Angeles and Malibu that he has seen in his time in the city.

The estate has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms and a 520-square-foot home theater with a 200-inch screen and state-of-the-art soundproofing according to Cusick. Among the amenities in the home are “an elevator, a gym and a kitchen with an entire wall of marble. Outdoors, there is a pool, a kitchen with a fireplace, and a garage.” and a walkable neighborhood in Huntington that is nearby an impressive bluff, the beaches of the Palisades and the shopping area of Caruso’s Palisades Village, according to Ryan Jancula who said, as quoted by Mansion Global.com, “It will be ideal for someone who’s looking for either a secondary home in Los Angeles or who wants to be close to the beach and all the modern amenities.”

Cusick stated while talking about the high quality of the home and its modern and zen style, minimalist aesthetic, “The entire house has hand-troweled plaster walls accented by hand-stained white oak, which was actually very hard to get done during the Covid.” as quoted by Mansion Global.com