$24M “Flight House” in Palisades Includes Temperature-Controlled Wine Enclosure and Powder Room

Photo: MLS.com

The Foyer Features an Accent Wall With Glass Globes Overhead

The Flight House, located in Palisades Riviera and designed by the renowned architect William Hefner, is on the market for just under $24 million. 

Upon entering, the foyer features an accent wall with vertical lines and glass globes hanging overhead. The floor tiles in the foyer mimic the grain of wood. A powder room welcomes visitors with textured walls. The living room serves as the focal point, anchored by a fireplace, built-in seating and clerestory windows that invite natural light. 

Adjacent to the living room, a wet bar provides ample space for entertaining guests. A temperature-controlled wine enclosure separates the open-concept formal dining area from the kitchen which is equipped with stainless-steel appliances including a Wolf cooktop with hood, features multiple prep spaces, built-ins, a butler’s station, a writing desk, and a spacious center island with a secondary prep sink and bar seating. Glossy cabinetry, quartz countertops, and a built-in breakfast nook complete the culinary center of the home.

For more information, go to https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/814-Toulon-Dr-Pacific-Palisades-CA-90272/63791477_zpid/

