$24M “Flight House” in Palisades Includes Temperature-Controlled Wine Enclosure and Powder Room

The Flight House, located in Palisades Riviera and designed by the renowned architect William Hefner, is on the market for just under $24 million.

Upon entering, the foyer features an accent wall with vertical lines and glass globes hanging overhead. The floor tiles in the foyer mimic the grain of wood. A powder room welcomes visitors with textured walls. The living room serves as the focal point, anchored by a fireplace, built-in seating and clerestory windows that invite natural light.

Adjacent to the living room, a wet bar provides ample space for entertaining guests. A temperature-controlled wine enclosure separates the open-concept formal dining area from the kitchen which is equipped with stainless-steel appliances including a Wolf cooktop with hood, features multiple prep spaces, built-ins, a butler’s station, a writing desk, and a spacious center island with a secondary prep sink and bar seating. Glossy cabinetry, quartz countertops, and a built-in breakfast nook complete the culinary center of the home.

