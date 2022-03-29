40 Immigrants Become United States Citizens During Santa Monica Mountains Ceremony

Photo: facebook (@santamonicamtns)

Submitted by the National Park Service

In a beautiful courtyard in the Santa Monica Mountains, 40 immigrants became United States citizens recently during a ceremony hosted by Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, a unit of the National Park Service, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. 

The new citizens hail from the following countries: Armenia, Brazil, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Iran, Israel, Mexico, Philippines and Russia. 

“I feel very excited and happy to do this because I have kids who were born here,” said Jeleide Ibagy, a social worker originally from Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil. She was accompanied by her Brazilian-born husband who became an American citizen the week before.  

“I want to be part of our process and fight for what I think is right,” she added. “We’re just trying to do our best by following the law. Now we can vote and help with democracy.”  

USCIS and NPS first signed an agreement in September 2006 to connect America’s newest citizens to national parks throughout the country. These historic and often picturesque public sites provide an ideal backdrop for citizenship ceremonies.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
News, Video

Veterans March in Protest of New Master Plan for West LA Veterans Affairs

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

Veterans and advocates took to the streets in protest of the new draft master plan and land use at the...

P-104, a young male mountain lion captured and collared on March 8, 2022, was hit and killed by a vehicle on Pacific Coast Highway in the early morning hours of March 23, 2022. Photo: NPS / Coby Bishop.
News

Young Mountain Lion Fatally Struck by Vehicle on PCH

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

P-104 killed in Malibu last week By Sam Catanzaro A young mountain lion was fatally struck by a vehicle on...
News, Video

American Legion Building Remodel Approved By Palisades Design Review Board: Palisades Today – March 28th, 2022

March 28, 2022

Read more
March 28, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Man Charged In Malibu Murder Ordered To Stand Trail For Assult On...
News, Real Estate

Maroon Five Singer Adam Levine lists his Pacific Palisades estate for Nearly $60 Million

March 27, 2022

Read more
March 27, 2022

Former home of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner By Dolores Quintana Maroon Five Singer Adam Levine lists his Pacific Palisades...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Demise of R-1 Zoning Will Lead to New Blockbusting

March 27, 2022

Read more
March 27, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Blockbusting. A technique used to encourage people to sell their property by giving the impression that...
Dining, News

Cathay Palisades, the Only Chinese Restaurant in Pacific Palisades, Suddenly Loses Its Lease

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

Anderson Real Estate has decided not to renew their lease.  By Dolores Quintana After 33 years, Cathay Palisades – the...
News

LA County Makes Preparations to Accept Refugees From the War in Ukraine

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

Board of Supervisors motion instructs officials to prepare for refugees  By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors...
News, Opinion

West LA Dems Host Five Hopefuls in CD-11 Forum

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

No Council Candidate reaches required 60% threshold, Good finishes first, Darling second and Newhouse third By Nick Antonicello The West...

Photo: Facebook (@eatfuku).
Dining, News

David Chang’s Spicy Fried Chicken Returns to Westside

March 24, 2022

Read more
March 24, 2022

Fuku now serving up fried chicken at Kitchen United Mix on Third Street Promenade By Dolores Quintana  Fuku, the spicy...

Photo: Facebook (@santamonicamtns).
Upbeat Beat

NPS Looking for Outdoor Trip and Activity Leader for Santa Monica Mountains

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

The National Parks Service (NPS) is looking to hire an outdoor trip and activity leader for a program intended to...

March 2022 Troop 2 Eagle Scout candidates and Scoutmaster: Left to right: Spencer Foote, Arman Nazarizadeh, Nicolas Lucente, Scoutmaster Dr. Steve Marcy, Jason Jiang, Bryan Han. Photo credit: Ken Sleeper
News, Upbeat Beat

Troop 2 BSA Santa Monica to Award Eagle Scout Rank to Five Local Youth

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

March 27 ceremony at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Santa Monica By Martin L Jacobs In March 2022, five Santa...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

Average Gasoline Prices in Los Angeles Have Risen 13.5 Cents per Gallon in the Last Week

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

Average gasoline prices in Los Angeles have risen 13.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.95/g Monday, according...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LAFD Brush Fire Season Inspections to Begin Soon With Fees Over $2,000

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

Inspections to take place in May and June By Sam Catanzaro Brushfire season is around the corner, and so is...
Crime, News, Transportation

Two Arrested After PCH Hit-and-Run Crash Sends Car Into Ocean

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

Few details available surrounding March 17 incident By Sam Catanzaroo  Two people were arrested after a hit-and-run collision sent a...
News, Video

2.9 Magnitude Earthquake Off Coast of Malibu: Palisades Today – March 21st, 2022

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisades Community Council Announces New Trees Coming To The Community* 2.9 Magnitude...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR