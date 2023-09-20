50th Anniversary Celebration Event Coming for Palisades Council

Photo: Getty Images

The Event Will Feature Music, Desserts and Specialty Coffees

By Zach Armstrong

The Pacific Palisades Community Council will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a jubilee and community celebration. 

Set for Sept. 30 from Noon to 4 p.m. at Simon Meadow, the event will feature music, desserts, awards, specialty coffees, presentations, local politicians such as councilmember Traci Park and Senator Ben Allen, and organization canopies including those of The Sack Lunch Club and Theatre Palisades. 

For more information, go to https://pacpalicc.org/index.php/11987-2/.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @pasjoli.sm
Dining, News

L.A. Times Declares Santa Monica Restaurant as Having “Best Grilled Cheese in the Universe”

September 21, 2023

Read more
September 21, 2023

Included Is Crispy Gruyère Cheese, “Like a Nutty, Sharp Cracker” By Zach Armstrong The “croque Matthieu”, featured on the bar...

Photo: Instagram: @liandmeinnyc
Dining, News

Robert DeNiro’s Malibu Restaurant is Facing Multiple Sexual Harassment Lawsuits

September 21, 2023

Read more
September 21, 2023

The Dining Spot is Known for Being Popular Among Big Celebrities By Zach Armstrong Nobu Malibu, a luxurious Malibu dining...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Lemonade Stand Pop-up Coming to Palisades Village

September 21, 2023

Read more
September 21, 2023

Complimentary Lemonade and Limited-Edition Merchandise Provided By Zach Armstrong Coterie, the baby care brand selling diapers, baby wipes and more,...

Photo: Stanley Clarke and BroadStage
News, Upbeat

Grammy-Winning Jazz Icon to Perform at Santa Monica Performing Arts Center, Mentor SMC Students

September 20, 2023

Read more
September 20, 2023

Clarke’s Impressive Body of Work Includes 70 Film and Television Scores, Leading To Three Emmy Nominations and a BMI Award...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Mountaintop Event of Lights, Music and Food Coming to Topanga

September 20, 2023

Read more
September 20, 2023

Featured Musicians Have Been in Productions Such as Star Wars, Frozen and Handmaid’s Tale Immerse yourself in an evening filled...

Photo: YouTube: @Amanda McCants
Hard, News

Popular YouTube and TikTok User Satirizes Palisadian Mothers

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

The Videos Have Now Garnered at Least 200,000 Views Combined Between the Platforms By Zach Armstrong Viral videos on Tik...

Photo: SMMUSD
News, Real Estate

SMMUSD Assistant Superintendent Passes Away at 46

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

She Dedicated Six Years to SMMUSD in Her Current Role Dr. Jacqueline Mora, the Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services at...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

New Art Gallery Open at Malibu City Hall

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

The Gallery Shows Realistic Landscapes and Seascapes By Zach Armstrong The Malibu Arts Commission is presenting Vistas by Wes Van...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Serial Killer Charged in Homicide of Cellmate

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

The Man Pleaded Guilty Last Year in the Murder of Several Victims Including Three in Santa Monica By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Instagram: @bradbeal3
News, Real Estate

NBA All-Star Lists $8.5M Venice Mansion

September 18, 2023

Read more
September 18, 2023

The Sleek Gray Color-Schemed Home Features Five Bedrooms and 5.5 Bathrooms. As he embarks on his inaugural season with the...

Photo: Worthe Real Estate Group
News, Real Estate

Developer to Propose Five Story Mixed-Use Project Across Metro Terminus

September 18, 2023

Read more
September 18, 2023

The Project Would Include 6,883 Square Feet of Ground Floor Commercial Space By Zach Armstrong Local real estate developer Worthe...

Photo: Instagram: @kanye_.west
News, Real Estate

Kanye West Allegedly Wanted Malibu Home to Be Like a “Bomb Shelter”

September 18, 2023

Read more
September 18, 2023

A Lawsuit Also Alleges Multiple Labor Code Violations During Construction By Zach Armstrong In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles...
News, Video

(Video) Progress Comes Along on Saint Laurent’s Palisades Location

September 15, 2023

Read more
September 15, 2023

The luxury French clothing brand is set to have a spot at the intersection of Sunset and N. Swarthmore. @palisadesnews...

Photo: Defend Ballona Wetlands
Hard, News

Environmentalists Crash Retailer’s Grand Opening in West L.A. Over Controversial Restoration Project

September 15, 2023

Read more
September 15, 2023

The Store’s Nonprofit Partner Supports a Controversial Preservation Project By Zach Armstrong REI Co-op is a Seattle retailer that sells...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Beloved Palisadian Book & Antique Shop Set to Close

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

Its Walls Are Covered With Ceiling-Reaching Book Shelves Displaying an Impressive Collection By Zach Armstrong Collection Antiques and Books, a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR