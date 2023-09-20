50th Anniversary Celebration Event Coming for Palisades Council

The Event Will Feature Music, Desserts and Specialty Coffees

By Zach Armstrong

The Pacific Palisades Community Council will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a jubilee and community celebration.

Set for Sept. 30 from Noon to 4 p.m. at Simon Meadow, the event will feature music, desserts, awards, specialty coffees, presentations, local politicians such as councilmember Traci Park and Senator Ben Allen, and organization canopies including those of The Sack Lunch Club and Theatre Palisades.

For more information, go to https://pacpalicc.org/index.php/11987-2/.