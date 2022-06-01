53-Year-Old Man Dies From Heart Attack Hiking in Pacific Palisades

Jay Goldberg dies while hiking Sunday

By Sam Catanzaro

A man died while hiking in Pacific Palisades over the weekend at Will Rogers State Park.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), responded to the incident on May 29 around 11:40 a.m. in the area near 3077 Rustic Canyon Road. LAFD Air Ops located the patient, lowered two rescuers down and determined the victim deceased.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, the victim is 53-year-old Jay Goldberg. The cause of death has been determined to be a heart attack.