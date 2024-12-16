80 Firefighters Contain Brush Fire Near Murphy’s Ranch in Palisades

The Operation, Which Lasted Two Hours, Was Made Difficult with Rugged Terrain

A small brush fire near Murphy’s Ranch in Pacific Palisades was contained Monday evening following a two-hour operation by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire, reported at 4:43 p.m. near 2200 Sullivan Fire Road, initially consisted of two small blazes, each roughly 30 feet by 30 feet, burning in medium-to-heavy brush. There were no winds at the time, but the fire’s location in rugged terrain made access difficult for ground crews.

LAFD Air Operations conducted water drops, extinguishing most of the flames. Ground firefighters later accessed the area, cutting containment lines and working to ensure all hotspots were extinguished. The operation concluded at 6:53 p.m. with no structures threatened or injuries reported.

Approximately 80 firefighters were involved in the effort, supported by multiple air units. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of LAFD Station 19 under Battalion 9 and Council District 11.