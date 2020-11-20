91-Year-Old Palisades Resident Sent to Hospital After Mugging at SM CVS

Steven Hamilton. Photo: SMPD.

Woman robbed exiting CVS at Lincoln Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard over weekend

By Sam Catanzaro

A 91-year-old woman Pacific Palisades resident was sent to the ER last weekend after she was attacked by a homeless man in an attempted robbery exiting a Santa Monica CVS store.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on Saturday, November 14, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the officers responded to the CVS located at 1411 Lincoln Boulevard regarding an assault in the parking lot.

The SMPD says officers arrived on scene and located the victim–a 91-year old, female–who had swelling to her right eye and abrasions to her nose, right cheek and right eyebrow area. According to police, the victim stated she did not lose consciousness or fall down during the assault.

The Palisades News spoke with a close friend of the victim, who said that the suspect used his shoe to strike the victim.

Officers received detailed information about the suspect involved from witnesses and the victim. Officers located the described suspect in the 800 block of Santa Monica Boulevard and detained him for further investigations.

“Our officers conducted an investigation and found that the suspect, who is a 35-year old male unhoused individual from Nashville Tennessee, approached the 91-year old victim while she was placing her groceries into the trunk of her vehicle. The suspect, Steven Hamilton, asked the victim for spare change. The victim stated she did not have any change at which time the suspect (Hamilton) yelled profanities at the victim, pulled her face mask and struck her three to four times in the face with what turned out to be a shoe. The suspect then fled the scene while still yelling profanities,” said SMPD Lt. Joseph Cortez.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital and the suspect Hamilton was placed under arrest and transported to the SMPD jail and booked for felony elder abuse and held on $56,000 bail.

The friend of the victim says the hospital stay lasted four-five hours and that the victim is now at home.

This is the second recent attack on a senior citizen at a Santa Monica business. On Friday, November 6 at around 5:22 p.m., SMPD officers responded to the Pavilions parking lot at 815 Montana Avenue regarding a purse snatch robbery that left a 77-year-old woman injured.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
News, Uncategorized

Council to Vote on Homeless Encampment Ban

November 20, 2020

Read more
November 20, 2020

Los Angeles City Council to continue controversial item November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers are set to vote...
Dining, News

Local Chefs React to 50 Percent Dining Capacity Regulations

November 20, 2020

Read more
November 20, 2020

Capacity in Los Angeles restaurants capped at 50 percent By Toi Creel Local restaurants are having to make some big...
News, Video

Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone Trail: Palisades Today – November, 19, 2020

November 20, 2020

Read more
November 20, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone...
Dining, News

Randy’s Donuts Coming to Westside

November 20, 2020

Read more
November 20, 2020

2021 opening pegged for popular donut shop  By Kerry Slater  Randy’s Donuts is opening in a Santa Monica space that...
News, Video

Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...

Safety bollards recently installed on Chautauqua Boulevard. Photo: Councilmember Mike Bonin.
News, Westside Wellness

Another Dangerous Palisades Street Gets Saftey Improvements

November 18, 2020

Read more
November 18, 2020

Corona del Mar and Chautauqua Boulevard getting adding signage and more By Chad Winthrop A key intersection in Pacific Palisades...
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
News, Video

Donate to The Palisades Rotary Club Holiday Toy Drive: Palisades Today – November, 16, 2020

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Donate to The Palisades Rotary Club Holiday Toy Drive * Increased...
Crime, News

Robbery Victim Punched in Face

November 16, 2020

Read more
November 16, 2020

Pacific Paliasdes crime update Submitted by LADP Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes a victim was...
News, Video

Samohi Community Attempting to Stop History Building Demolition

November 16, 2020

Read more
November 16, 2020

Members of the Santa Monica High School community are attempting to stop the demolition of the 85-year-old History Building. Learn...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Westside Apartment Building to Hotel Conversion?

November 16, 2020

Read more
November 16, 2020

A developer’s proposal to convert a Westside apartment complex into a hotel has been met by backlash from some members...

A brush fire burns near PCH Friday morning. Photo: LA County Sheriff's Department (Twitter).
Fire, Homeless, News

Homeless Man Arrested in Connection to Malibu Brush Fire

November 13, 2020

Read more
November 13, 2020

Fire breaks out near encampment early Thursday morning By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies arrested a homeless man in...
Crime, News

Pali Crime Update: Thief Enters Through 2nd Story Window, Takes Money and Jewelry

November 13, 2020

Read more
November 13, 2020

Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes includes a thief...
News, Video

Will Palisades Beach Detail Remain After Police Budget Cuts? Palisades Today – November, 12, 2020

November 13, 2020

Read more
November 13, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Will Palisades Beach Detail Remain After Police Budget Cuts? * President...

An LAFD helicopter rescues a hiker Tuesday. Photo: Citizen App.
News

Hiker Sustained Serious Injuries in Fall Near Pacific Palisades

November 13, 2020

Read more
November 13, 2020

26-year-old man transported to hosptial in serious condition Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro A man was transported to a hospital in...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR