A Favorite Among Frequent Travelers: H. Savinar Luggage Co

By Susan Payne

For all your travel and exploration needs, H. Savinar Luggage Co. is a dealer you can trust. 

Serving Los Angeles with two brick and mortar locations, H. Savinar has been helping generations of family find brand name, quality luggage since its inception in 1916 — over 100 years ago — and is one of the oldest luggage stores in the United States.

Whether you are looking for luggage with multi-terrain maneuverability or security and durability for peace of mind while traveling, your next destination should be an H. Savinar Luggage Co. in either Culver City, which opened in February of this year, or Canoga Park. 

“Our warehouse is filled with one of the largest selections of nationally advertised brands of luggage, briefcases, laptop cases and travel accessories at the guaranteed lowest prices,” said Joey Diamond, owner of H. Savinar. 

Diamond has had a 39-year relationship with the company, starting out as a monogrammer, then moving into sales, and eventual ownership of the company in 2016, after the 2010 passing of Lewis Savinar, son of former owners Hyman and Harold.  

“I quickly jumped into Lewis’s shoes to keep the business running. This was especially difficult because of how close we were. Lewis treated me like a son, and he was widely respected in the industry. Not easy to fill those shoes,” Diamond said. 

H. Savinar carries most major brands such as Briggs & Riley, Victorinox, Bric’s, Samsonite, Delsey,Travel Pro, Pacsafe, High Sierra, McKlein, Roncato and Swiss Army, and is an authorized dealer for every line.

“We have the lowest prices in the industry. Whatever your travel needs are, we have the right bag at the right price and we’re here to service it if anything goes wrong,” Diamond said.

Throughout H. Savinar’s 106 years of business, the company has forged excellent relations with a number of manufacturers and customers, giving you the best options for luggage that fit your need.

“We treat customers like family here. This is one of those stores that right when you walk in, you know you’re going to have a good experience. We don’t just try to sell you a piece of luggage. We find out your traveling habits and needs to find you the right bag. Once we find it, we’ll make sure you know all the features,” said Diamond. 

Before a piece of luggage leaves H. Savinar’s warehouse, each item is inspected for quality. The company is also an authorized repair center for many manufacturers. 

 “We’ve seen a lot of changes in the 106 years we’ve been in business, but one thing that hasn’t changed is our dedication to our loyal customers,” Diamond said.

MONGRAMMING AND CORPORATE SALES

Baseline Plum

In addition to a numerous selection of luggage, H. Savinar offers personalized monogramming and embroidery services — initials, names or company logos. For luggage, this is essential in differentiating your personal belongings from another while traveling. 

For companies looking to treat their employees, H. Savinar offers company logo monogramming or embroidery and individual labeling and shipping direct to your customers. 

H. Savinar Luggage can be found in Culver City at 10730 Washington Boulevard (323-938-2501), open Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Canoga Park at 6931 Topanga Cyn Boulevard (818-703-1313), open Monday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

More information can be found on savinarluggage.com.

in News
Related Posts
News

Explore Pacific Ocean Views and Recreation at Ventura Harbor Village

June 14, 2023

Read more
June 14, 2023

By Susan Payne Getaway to scenic Ventura Harbor Village and enjoy breathtaking views of the Pacific Coast nestled in Ventura,...
News

Champagne Yacht: A One-of-a Kind Charter Experience

June 14, 2023

Read more
June 14, 2023

By Susan Payne This summer, elevate a special occasion by taking it on the water — yacht style.  Charter off the...
News

Online Program Invites Spanish Learners to Dive Into Culture

June 14, 2023

Read more
June 14, 2023

By Susan Payne Learning a new language can be difficult, but with the right tools, it can be a complete...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

New Sewing and Fashion Camp for Kids Coming to Palisades

June 13, 2023

Read more
June 13, 2023

Registration Can Be Made Online, but Walk-Ins Are Welcome By Zach Armstrong The Academy of Technology, Art and Music is...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Watch the full 2023 Pali High School Graduation Ceremony

June 13, 2023

Read more
June 13, 2023

Performances and Remarks Were Done by the Class Valedictorian and Student Musicians By Zach Armstrong Palisades Charter High School has...
Housing, News, Real Estate, Video

Illegal Short-Term Rental Violations Increase as City Enforcement Decreases

June 13, 2023

Read more
June 13, 2023

A recent study by Better Neighbors LA shows enforcement of LA’s Home Sharing Ordinance declined in 2022 as violations increased,...
News, Real Estate

Proposed Amendment to the California Constitution Passes Housing Committee

June 12, 2023

Read more
June 12, 2023

ACA 10 Would Enshrine The Fundamental Right To Housing In The State By Dolores Quintana California Assemblymember Matt Haney of District...

Photos: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

(Gallery) Property With Infinity Pool, Temperature-Controlled Wine Room and Steam Room on Market for Nearly $8M

June 12, 2023

Read more
June 12, 2023

Each Bedroom Is Accompanied by En-Suite Bathrooms and Walk-in Closets Providing ocean and mountain vistas, a single-story residence in Pacific...
News, Real Estate

Hedge Fund Tycoon Drops Nearly $50M on Palisades Home

June 11, 2023

Read more
June 11, 2023

The Purchase Is His Most Significant Real Estate Investment Renowned hedge fund tycoon Thomas Laffont and his wife Liz have...

Photo: Instagram: @katehudson
News, Real Estate

Revealed Photos Show Kate Hudson’s Adjacent Palisades Homes

June 9, 2023

Read more
June 9, 2023

One of the Properties Is Hudson’s Childhood Home By Zach Armstrong Aerial shots reported by Life & Style news outlet...

Photo: Facebook
News

Mayor Karen Bass Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

June 9, 2023

Read more
June 9, 2023

A Regular Test Revealed That She Had Been Infected  Mayor Karen Bass has tested positive for Coronavirus, and her office...
News, Video

(Video) This Antique Store Sells It All in Palisades

June 9, 2023

Read more
June 9, 2023

Collections Antiques and Books is Located Next to Palisades Village @palisadesnews Collections Antiques and Books sells it all in Pacific...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Power Outage Impacts 124 in Palisades

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

The Outage Was Centered West of Temescal Canyon By Zach Armstrong On June 6, the Los Angeles Department of Water...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Pair Caught on Camera Stealing Purse at Palisades Restaurant

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

The Perpetrators Visited Several Restaurants By Zach Armstrong A pair of purse-stealing thieves at Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar in Pacific...

Cento Pasta Bar. Photo: Michelin
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Michelin Guide Announces New California Restaurants Added To The Guide

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

Westside Restaurants Are On The List; Designations Will Be Announced on July 18 By Dolores Quintana The MICHELIN Guide is...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR