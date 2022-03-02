A Gift of Compassion From the Pacific Palisades Ministerial Association Brown Bag Brigade

Photos: Courtesy Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness

Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness and Glanda Sherman Outreach Team, The People Concern

The year was 2017. The Pacific Palisades Ministerial Association accepted an invitation to meet and discuss how they could support the efforts of the Outreach Team. The group agreed to provide 20 lunches twice a week to the team. Carol Sanborn and others collaborated and a blueprint was created. The effort, time, and commitment of this body of volunteers got the wheels rolling and the Brown Bag Brigade was established. Today, the Brown Bag Brigade has approximately 40 volunteers from various faith-based organizations and several families who assemble and deliver lunches to the Outreach Team. Despite the fact that this body of volunteers do not accompany us during outreach, we carry with us their spirit of compassion. 

A sack lunch, a gift of compassion prepared by the members of the Brown Bag Brigade, is often used as an ice breaker when meeting a client for the first time, especially when that person is hungry. One client remarked “tell them this was the best meal I had all day.” The lunches therefore provide an opportunity:

  1. To build a relationship between the client and the Outreach Team;
  2. To give a valuable resource to those that are hungry; and
  3. For the Outreach Team to experience the “true generosity” of the Brown Bag Brigade.

The lunches are distributed by the Outreach Team to those on the street, regardless of who they are and whatever state of mind they are in–they receive a lunch. No one is denied something to eat. The standard PB&J (Peanut Butter and Jelly) is good in a pinch for individuals with diet restrictions. This food exchange between the client and the Outreach Team is never “quid pro quo.” Everyone is offered a lunch whether or not they accept or decline services.

The lunches give a new meaning to the term “meeting people where they are.” Homeless individuals vary in their abilities to locate and obtain food. They differ on how to cope with the stress caused by being unhoused and their need to eat. For example, one person might know the day, time and location of free meals and can get to these locations because of adequate transportation. They can utilize Access/Drop-in Centers and shelters to get multiple meals. On the other hand, homeless individuals in campsites/encampments might consider it risky business to leave their site to get food. They might return to discover all of their belongings stolen. Furthermore, an individual’s physical or mental health can encumber their ability to obtain food.

The Brown Bag Brigade is a difference maker. In 1929, during “The Great Depression,” soup kitchens were operated by churches and private charities. Fast forward to 2022, the faith-based organizations are still doing this type of work. Since 2017, the Brown Bag Brigade has prepared approximately 8,000 lunches. This one body of volunteers came together with a common goal, achieving the power of unity with each person doing their part. The Outreach Team says Thank You for their amazing contribution of feeding others. For through this process, the Brown Bag Brigade may have entertained an “Angel.”

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@lapdpacificdivision).
News

LAPD Operations-West Bureau Commences Community Police Academy

March 2, 2022

Read more
March 2, 2022

Pacific Area Community Police Station hosting 11-week program Submitted by the Los Angeles Police Department On March 29, 2022, Operations-West...
News

Eli‘s Absence: The Uplifting Story of a Family Getting Lost Dog Back

March 2, 2022

Read more
March 2, 2022

By Donna Chadwick It was a Tuesday. A brisk and sunny morning, February 15, 2022, about 7:45 a.m. Eli our...
News, Video

Santa Monica City Hall Reopens to Public

March 1, 2022

Read more
March 1, 2022

After closing in March 2020 Santa Monica City Hall has reopened to the public. Learn what services are available now...

Photo: The American Red Cross.
News, Westside Wellness

Critical Need for Blood Donations on the Westside

February 28, 2022

Read more
February 28, 2022

American Red Cross, UCLA Health continue to face a national blood emergency By Dolores Quintana  The American Red Cross continues...

Palisades Drive near Sunset Boulevard. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

City Council Looking Into Reducing Speed Limits for Palisades Streets

February 28, 2022

Read more
February 28, 2022

City Council Transportation Committee approves LADOT speed reduction plan By Sam Catanzaro Reduced speed limits may be coming for streets...
News, Video

Pali High School Senior Raises Funds for Leukemia Society: Palisades Today – February 28th 2022

February 28, 2022

Read more
February 28, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Puzzle Zoo On Sunset Blvd Has Closed After Church Gives 30 Days...
News, Video

Protesters Gather in Westwood Calling for U.S Support for Ukraine

February 28, 2022

Read more
February 28, 2022

A mass of protesters gathered on Veteran and Wilshire Ave to protest the Russian attacks on Ukraine. Hear what protesters...

LAX Suites on Aviation Boulevard. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

The City and County of LA Announce Proposed Purchases of Properties Through Project Homekey

February 25, 2022

Read more
February 25, 2022

Two Westside-area hotels included By Dolores Quintana The City of Los Angeles has announced that the Board of Commissioners of...

Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
Crime, News

PPCC Hosts Public Safety Meeting

February 24, 2022

Read more
February 24, 2022

Feb. 10 meeting held with LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin and Sergeant Scott Alpert By Dolores Quintana Senior Lead...

Mayoral candidates on the stage at LMU for a debate this week. Photo: Facebook (@lmula).
News

Protestors Disrupt First Debate Among LA Mayoral Candidates

February 24, 2022

Read more
February 24, 2022

One protestor rushes stage at Tuesday evening debate at LMU By Sam Catanzaro Protesters disrupted the Los Angeles Mayoral Debate...

Photo: Facebook (@LACAssessor).
News

Prang Seeks Third Term as LA County Assessor

February 23, 2022

Read more
February 23, 2022

Incumbent explains the role of the assessor and its impact on residential and commercial properties By Nick Antonicello For too...

Photo: Facebook (@MoonshadowsMalibu90265)
Dining, News

Local Restaurant Named One of Top-100 Restaurants in Country

February 23, 2022

Read more
February 23, 2022

Moonshadows makes Yelp’s annual top-100 list By Dolores Quintana  A local oceanfront restaurant has been named one of the top-100...

Photo: Courtesy Sylvan Learning Center
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Brentwood Welcomes New Sylvan Learning Center

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

By Susan Payne  A new Sylvan Learning Center is ready to tackle learning challenges students in Brentwood, Pacific Palisades and...
News, Video

Santa Monica Library Goes Fine Free

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Santa Monica Public Library is going fine free! Learn more in this video brought to you by The Invisible Gardener.

Joaquin Niemann (right) pictured with Tiger Woods following his victory at the 2022 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. Photo: Facebook (@thegenesisinv).
News

Joaquin Niemann Wins 2022 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Chilean golfer wins in wire-to-wire fashion By Dan Scali/Genesis Invitational  Winning wire-to-wire on the PGA TOUR is not an easy...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR