‘A Must-See’: Light in the Piazza Comes to Broad Stage for One Night Musical

By Susan Payne

An intimate story of contemporary and timeless romance produced by the Musical Theatre Guild is coming to the Broad Stage in Santa Monica for a one-night only, semi-staged reading at the end of September, launching the first of many performances for the guild’s 2024-2025 season.

“The Light in the Piazza” is a Tony-award winning lush, sophisticated and classical musical about a mother and daughter discovering their true selves while visiting Florence, inspired by the 1962 romantic comedy film and novel by Elizabeth Spencer.

While sightseeing in Florence, daughter Clara Johnson (Valerie Larsen) loses her hat in a sudden wind gust. As if guided by an unseen hand, the hat lands at the feet of Fabrizio Naccarelli (Gabriel Navarro), a handsome Florentine, who returns it to Clara. This begins The Light in the Piazza, a story of Clara and Fabrizio falling in love. However, with love, comes unforeseen complications.

“Certain problems ensue,and we learn more about those difficulties and the intimacies of the families. It’s a very moving story that’s told quite well. One of the great things about this score is that although it’s very modern in its way, it also harkens back to a time when Broadway melodies were soaring — like Richard Rodgers, or Leonard Bernstein writing in West Side Story,” said Brad Ellis, the director of music for The Light in the Piazza.

As this one-night performance is set for the end of September, Ellis, who played the quiet teacher/piano accompanist in the Fox television show “Glee,” encourages all to attend for the musical’s complexity, unpredictability and romantic draw sung by a cast of Musical Theatre Guild members with a wealth of expertise.

“This is your chance to see an absolutely expert cast, performing a musically rich and unique storyline. It doesn’t follow traditional romantic expectations. Because of the complexity of the situation, which I can’t reveal, you’re not sure exactly what it is you want to have happen. When you finally understand what should happen, that brings us to tremendous conclusion,” Ellis said.

Ten Musical Theatre Guild members are cast for this performance on Sept. 29: Margaret Johnson (Kim Huber); Clara Johnson (Valerie Larsen); Fabrizio Naccarelli (Gabriel Navarro); Franca Naccarelli (Tal Fox); Guiseppe Naccarelli (Will Collyer); and Signor Naccarelli (Robert Yacko); Signora Naccarelli (Eydie Alyson) and Roy Johnson (Brent Shindele). Music and lyrics are by Adam Guettel.

“This show is beautiful and it’s famously complex to put together. What’s terrific about Musical Theatre Guild is the depth of experience of these Broadway performers who really can dig into this material and get it right, even for one night,” Ellis added. “For musical theatre fans, and for those who aren’t the deepest musical theatre fans, it’s a must-see.”

Musical Theatre Guild comprises musical theatre artists in the Los Angeles area that produce staged concert readings of Broadway’s forgotten gems and undiscovered treasures. Members represent over 60 Broadway shows, 79 Broadway National Tours, countless regional products, cast recordings and more.

Get your tickets to “The Light in the Piazza” on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center, Eli and Edythe Broad Stage (1310 11th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401) here: musicaltheatreguild.com/show/the-light-in-the-piazza.

