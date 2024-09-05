A Plus Tree LLC: Leading the Way in Professional Tree Care for Homes and Businesses

A Plus Tree is a tree care company committed tomaintaining the safety, beauty, and health of trees, all with a winning client experience.Founded in 2001 by the late Jeremy Tibbets, A Plus Tree has grown to be a trusted name in the industry. Our team of certified arborists and crews brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to each project. We are dedicated toserving our clients with love and respect, taking care of our urban forests, and preserving our precious environment.

The A Plus Tree team partners with and serves residential, apartment, HOA, commercial, and retail properties. Our expert services include tree pruning and trimming, tree removals and planting, tree health care, wildfire prevention, and arborist consultation. Professional tree care improves tree health and safety,enhances property value and curb appeal, and reduces tree risks and liabilities.To assist clients with all their tree care needs, we offer both routine maintenanceand emergency response services.

All our practices strictly adhere to standards of tree care as set by the International Society of Arboriculture and the Tree Care Industry Association. We are fully licensed, insured, and certified, so rest assured that we provide quality service that comply with safety regulations. With over 20 years of experience, we tailor our services to match our clients’ needs while ensuring the health and safety of every tree we touch.

At A Plus Tree, our approach goes beyond mere tree trimming and removal. With a firm belief in innovation, we have pioneered the industry by creating our own cutting-edge technology, ArborPlus. A tree inventory and management software, ArborPlus allows our clients to access their properties’ detailed tree inventories, view and compare proposals, and check for job status – all from their fingertips. Continuously updated and improved, ArborPlus streamlines the tree management process and contributes to healthier, more sustainable urban environments.

Beyond providing professional tree care, A Plus Tree is also dedicated to community engagement and sustainability. We participate in local outreach and tree planting programs to educate the public on tree care and create greener, safer communities. Our commitment extends to reducing our carbon footprint through eco-friendly practices like recycling urban woodinto handcrafted furniture, mulch, and biochar. Sustainability is central to all aspects of our operations so we can work towards a better tomorrow for our urban forests.

Choosing A Plus Tree means choosing a partner who prioritizes your needs and values the health of your trees and the safety of your property. With a reputation for exceptional service and a team that genuinely cares, we are dedicated to making tree care accessibleand reliable for all. Whether you need emergency services or multi-year tree management, you can trust A Plus Tree to get the job done right.



For more information or to schedule a complimentary assessment, visit us at www.aplustree.com.