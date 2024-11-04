Activist Named 24th Senate District’s “2024 Woman of the Year”

In Addition to Working With the Alzheimer’s Association, She Has Been Active in the Stop Asian Hate Movement

Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) honored Crystal Kung Minkoff as the 24th Senate District’s Woman of the Year, recognizing her advocacy for Alzheimer’s awareness, racial equality, and mental health. The award comes ahead of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in November.

“Crystal’s dedication to mental health and racial equality exemplifies the positive impact that comes from using a platform for good,” Allen stated. “Her work has created community and sparked change, benefiting not only the 24th District but also a broader audience.”

Kung Minkoff, the first Asian American cast member of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has been vocal about her family’s experience with Alzheimer’s, which took her father’s life, and her own recovery from an eating disorder. Her openness aims to reduce stigma and provide a sense of community for those grappling with similar issues.

In addition to her work with the Alzheimer’s Association, Kung Minkoff has been active in the Stop Asian Hate movement, contributing to awareness and support for communities facing discrimination.

“Providing a sense of community during times of distress is invaluable,” Kung Minkoff said. “Through sharing my personal stories, I hope to reach others who may feel alone in their struggles. This recognition from Senator Allen motivates me to continue this work.”