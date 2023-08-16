Adult Painting Class Coming to Palisades Branch Library

The Class Will Be Guided by Esteemed Instructor Martha Meade

Coming to Palisades Branch Library on Aug. 19, a session dedicated to the craft of painting with acrylics on canvas.

The adult painting class will be guided by esteemed instructor Martha Meade, a renowned Pacific Palisades-based painter known for her expertise in oils on canvas. Martha Meade’s artistic prowess is enriched by her extensive connection to Pacific Palisades, where she has long been a resident and an esteemed member of the Pacific Palisades Art Association.

The class takes place at 2 p.m. at 861 Alma Real Dr. For more information, go to https://dola.com/events/2023/8/19/adult-painting-class-tickets.