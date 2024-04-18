Agreement Between SMMUSD and Malibu Moves District Separation Efforts Forward

The Agreement Awaits Approval by Both the Malibu City Council and the Smmusd Board of Education

The City of Malibu and the Santa Monica-Malibu School District have achieved a significant breakthrough in their ongoing efforts to separate the school district.

A tentative agreement on revenue sharing has been reached after extensive discussions and collaborative efforts, marking a pivotal advancement towards establishing an independent Malibu Unified School District, according to a news release from SMMUSD.

The agreement awaits approval by both the Malibu City Council and the SMMUSD Board of Education.

This milestone underscores the commitment of both entities to uphold principles of equity, fairness, and local control in education. Through joint efforts, they aim to ensure that every student, regardless of residence in Santa Monica or Malibu, receives access to quality education, with decisions reflecting the community’s best interests. Throughout negotiations, these guiding principles have steered discussions and decision-making processes.

The tentative agreement on revenue sharing exemplifies the collaborative spirit and shared vision between the City of Malibu and SMMUSD. It signifies a significant stride towards establishing an independent Malibu Unified School District, granting the community greater autonomy and authority over educational policies.

Community workshops will be conducted by the City of Malibu and SMMUSD to disseminate details of the revenue sharing agreement and its implications to residents. Dates and locations for these workshops will be announced in the forthcoming weeks.

For more information regarding the City of Malibu’s school separation efforts, please contact Deputy City Manager Alexis Brown at 310-456-2489, ext. 300, email abrown@malibucity.org, visit www.MalibuCity.org/MUSD, or access SMMUSD’s webpage at www.smmusd.org/MalibuUnification.