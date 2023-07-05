Airbnb Offers Chance to Stay at Malibu Barbie Mansion for Two Free Nights

It Boasts a Dance Floor, Pink Slide and Expansive Swimming Pool

A three-story Malibu property, resembling the iconic mansion of the beloved Barbie doll, bears a resemblance to the sets of Warner Bros.’ highly anticipated “Barbie” film ABC7 reported.

Boasting a dance floor, a colossal pink slide, and an expansive swimming pool adorned with floating letters forming the name “KEN,” the mansion has captured the attention of Barbie enthusiasts worldwide.

As a gesture, fans of the doll are granted the opportunity to stay at this residence offered by Airbnb, without incurring any charges. Booking for this experience will begin at 10 a.m. on July 17, allowing for two one-night stays accommodating up to two guests on July 21 and July 22. Detailed information on securing a reservation can be obtained from Airbnb’s official website.