Albertsons, Vons to Pay $3.9M Settlement Over False Advertising and Pricing Violations

Civil Lawsuit Accused Chain of Overcharging Customers, Mislabeling Product Weights

Albertsons, Vons, and their affiliated stores have agreed to pay $3.9 million to settle a civil lawsuit alleging false advertising and unfair competition, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced.

The complaint accused the California-based grocery chains of charging customers prices higher than the lowest advertised price and improperly labeling product weights, affecting essential items like produce, meats, and baked goods. “False advertising preys on consumers, who are already facing rising costs, and unfairly disadvantages companies that play by the rules,” Gascón said. “Our office’s Consumer Protection Division works to protect consumers and hold corporations accountable for breaking the law.”

The case, investigated and prosecuted by Gascón’s Consumer Protection Division in partnership with six other county district attorney’s offices, was filed in Marin County Superior Court. Judge Sheila Lichtblau approved the settlement on Sept. 26.

Under the terms, Albertsons and Vons will pay $3.2 million in civil penalties and $749,500 to cover investigation costs and support consumer protection enforcement. The judgment also mandates that the companies implement a Price Accuracy Program, which includes a guarantee allowing consumers to receive up to $5 in compensation if they are overcharged.

Although the company did not admit wrongdoing, it cooperated in the investigation and has taken steps to address the violations. Albertsons Companies, Safeway Inc., and The Vons Companies collectively operate 589 stores across California.