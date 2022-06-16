Alice Water’s and David Tanis’ LULU Now Open for Dinner Hours in Hammer Museum

Dinner service will now be available from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday

By Dolores Quintana

Alice Waters’s and David Tanis’ LULU at the Hammer Museum has finally launched dinner service after opening last fall. Chef Dan Tanis, formerly one of the head chefs at Waters’ Chez Panisse in Berkeley, heads up the sustainable kitchen at LULU. The lunch service at the restaurant remains unchanged and runs from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday each week. Bar service is available Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Dinner service will now be available from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday with a limited à la carte supper menu and bar service until 9:30 p.m. on those same nights. The menu will change nightly depending on the daily ingredients from purveyor partners and at the farmer’s market in keeping with the restaurant’s commitment to using only sustainably sourced ingredients from regenerative farms.

Tanis’ signature style as a chef is “showcasing the best of the season’s ingredients with an unfussy, yet refined preparation that allows them to shine.” and will be on full display with some of the already announced dishes like “Yellow Carrot Soup with Ginger Cream; seasonal garden salads including Curly Endive Salad with Bacon, Egg and Mustard Vinaigrette; a Smoked Salmon Carpaccio”, “Entree options include seasonal housemade pasta specials such as Pasta Chiocciole with zucchini, squash blossoms, ricotta, basil and parmesan; daily fish specials like Grilled Baja Striped Bass with salsa verde and aioli, and additional options including Grass Fed Beef Tagliata with arugula and parmesan,” and dessert options like “Apple Rhubarb Crumble, Cherry Clafoutis, Chocolate Pavé and seasonal sorbets,”

The cocktail menu includes such items as “Peach and Mint Julep; Gin and Rhubarb Fizz; LULU Daiquiri featuring San Zanj Haitian Rum (a new label from one of the oldest family-owned operating rum distilleries in Haiti); El Picoso, with mezcal muddled navel oranges, jalapeno, chili de arbol: Oro Blanco Paloma, the classic made from seasonal grapefruit varietals. Lulu also features a daily rotating non-alcoholic beverage. Some recent examples have been: Lavender Meyer Lemonade, Mulberry Soda, and Blood Orange Habanero Agua Fresca.”

The new dinner service will take place at the Hammer’s gorgeous outdoor patio which is located at the center of the museum itself. Reservations can be made at Resy but walk-ins are still welcome. LULU is located at The Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA. The restaurant says that these limited hours should expand during the summer months.