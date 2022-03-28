Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Man Charged In Malibu Murder Ordered To Stand Trail For Assult On Sheriff Deputies
* American Legion Building Remodel Approved By Palisades Design Review Board
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
American Legion Building Remodel Approved By Palisades Design Review Board: Palisades Today – March 28th, 2022
Young Mountain Lion Fatally Struck by Vehicle on PCH
March 29, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
P-104 killed in Malibu last week By Sam Catanzaro A young mountain lion was fatally struck by a vehicle on...
Maroon Five Singer Adam Levine lists his Pacific Palisades estate for Nearly $60 Million
March 27, 2022 Staff Writer
Former home of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner By Dolores Quintana Maroon Five Singer Adam Levine lists his Pacific Palisades...
Column: Demise of R-1 Zoning Will Lead to New Blockbusting
March 27, 2022 Staff Writer
By Tom Elias, Columnist Blockbusting. A technique used to encourage people to sell their property by giving the impression that...
Cathay Palisades, the Only Chinese Restaurant in Pacific Palisades, Suddenly Loses Its Lease
March 25, 2022 Staff Writer
Anderson Real Estate has decided not to renew their lease. By Dolores Quintana After 33 years, Cathay Palisades – the...
Chess Park Benches and Tables Removed
March 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Chess Park was recently closed indefinitely by the Santa Monica Recreation and Parks Commission. See the current state of the...
LA County Makes Preparations to Accept Refugees From the War in Ukraine
March 25, 2022 Staff Writer
Board of Supervisors motion instructs officials to prepare for refugees By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors...
West LA Dems Host Five Hopefuls in CD-11 Forum
March 25, 2022 Nick Antonicello
No Council Candidate reaches required 60% threshold, Good finishes first, Darling second and Newhouse third By Nick Antonicello The West...
David Chang’s Spicy Fried Chicken Returns to Westside
March 24, 2022 Staff Writer
Fuku now serving up fried chicken at Kitchen United Mix on Third Street Promenade By Dolores Quintana Fuku, the spicy...
Tired of Potatoes? Try Root Veggies!
March 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to cook up three different kinds of root vegetables from...
Honoring Women’s History Month With ‘Yarn Bomb’ Art Exhibit at Village Green
March 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local Palisadian Michelle Villemaire creates the sixth annual ‘Yarn Bomb’ exhibit at Village Green Park. See the exhibit in this...
Troop 2 BSA Santa Monica to Award Eagle Scout Rank to Five Local Youth
March 22, 2022 Staff Writer
March 27 ceremony at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Santa Monica By Martin L Jacobs In March 2022, five Santa...
Local Artists Honored at Legendary Women of Venice Awards
March 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Venice Art Crawl hosts the 3rd annual Legendary Women of Venice Awards, find out who was honored in this video...
Average Gasoline Prices in Los Angeles Have Risen 13.5 Cents per Gallon in the Last Week
March 22, 2022 Staff Writer
Average gasoline prices in Los Angeles have risen 13.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.95/g Monday, according...
LAFD Brush Fire Season Inspections to Begin Soon With Fees Over $2,000
March 22, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Inspections to take place in May and June By Sam Catanzaro Brushfire season is around the corner, and so is...
Two Arrested After PCH Hit-and-Run Crash Sends Car Into Ocean
March 22, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Few details available surrounding March 17 incident By Sam Catanzaroo Two people were arrested after a hit-and-run collision sent a...
digital
