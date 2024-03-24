American Legion Palisades to Host Lounge Night and Free “Predator” Screening with Actor Richard Chaves

Photo: Getty Images

Entry for Adults Is $10, With Proceeds Benefiting a Deserving Veterans Nonprofit

American Legion Palisades Post 283 invites all to the Lounge for appetizers and camaraderie on Thursday, March 28, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

Delectable food offerings will be available from 6 to 7 p.m. while supplies last, with the esteemed 3rd Vice Commander Richard Lombari and staffer Jose Romo preparing mouthwatering Italian sausage rigatoni. Entry for adults is $10, with proceeds benefiting a deserving veterans nonprofit.

On the same evening, attendees can enjoy a double feature event. The Lounge Night, spanning from 5 to 10 p.m., offers a relaxed atmosphere for socializing. Additionally, at 7:30 p.m., the main hall will host a screening of the 1987 action film “Predator.” Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, the movie will feature a special Q&A session with Post 283 member and actor Richard Chaves.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: SMC
News, Upbeat

SMC Unveils Spring 2024 Issue of Acclaimed Literary Journal, Author Readings Coming in April

March 25, 2024

Read more
March 25, 2024

The Issue Presents a Mix of New, Returning, and Debut Writers, Reflecting Diversity and Enduring Relationships Santa Monica College announced...

Photo: Zach Armstrong
News

Animal Rights Groups Demand an End to Turtle Racing at Brennan’s Pub

March 25, 2024

Read more
March 25, 2024

The Organization Says Its Been in Contact With the Westside Bar for Months By Zach Armstrong Among its numerous entertainment...

Photo: Santa Monica History Museum
Hard, News

Council Votes to Explore Possible Restitution For Black Entrepreneur’s Descendents

March 22, 2024

Read more
March 22, 2024

Silas White Had Big Business Plans for the Local Black Community Until the City Used Eminent Domain By Zach Armstrong In...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Larry David Puts His $8.9M Palisades Estate On The Market

March 22, 2024

Read more
March 22, 2024

It Offers 180-Degree Mountain Views From Every Room Larry David, the renowned comedian and co-creator of “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your...

Photo: Zach Armstrong
Hard, News

Taiwanese Boba Shop Coming to Third Street Promenade

March 22, 2024

Read more
March 22, 2024

Odd One Out Serves a Wide Variety of Boba Milk Tea Concoctions Including Its Harmony Black Milk Tea By Zach...

Photo: Zach Armstrong
Hard, News

Locals Can Socialize, Express Their Creativity or Meditate at This New Palisades Shop

March 21, 2024

Read more
March 21, 2024

Mavven Mercantile Sells Fair Trade Items During the Day While Offering Mindfulness Workshops at Night By Zach Armstrong After deciding...

Photo: N/A
News

Congressman Secures $2M to Bolster Safety on Lincoln Blvd., Improve Affordable Housing Access in Santa Monica

March 21, 2024

Read more
March 21, 2024

The Funding Aims to Enhance the Efforts of Three Local Projects  By Zach Armstrong Nearly $2 million will go toward...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Palisadian Home by Renowned Architect Raymond Kappe Hits Market at $12M

March 20, 2024

Read more
March 20, 2024

Constructed in 1990 for Musician Ann Keeler, the Post-and-Beam Residence Has Been Meticulously Maintained, Restored, and Enhanced Renowned California architect...

Photo: Waymo
Hard, News

Driverless Robotaxis Begin Expansion in Santa Monica

March 20, 2024

Read more
March 20, 2024

The Announcement Comes Shortly After the California Public Utilities Commission Approved a Request From Waymo By Zach Armstrong Waymo One,...

Photo: In Defense of Animals
News

Animal Welfare Groups Plan Protest Against Turtle Racing

March 20, 2024

Read more
March 20, 2024

We Will Update This Story By Zach Armstrong Among its numerous entertainment events and games, bi-weekly turtle racing has been...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Fatal Crash Claims Life of Woman on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

March 19, 2024

Read more
March 19, 2024

Accident Victim Identified in Thursday Night Accident A woman tragically lost her life in a Thursday evening crash along the...

Photo: A.L.C.
News

Tonight at Pali Village: Elevated Cocktail Hour at A.L.C.

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

During the event, 15% of all proceeds earned will benefit I Stand With My Pack  Tonight, March 19, from 5:30...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Woman Drives Car In Ocean After High Speed Police Chase

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

Law enforcement officers pursued her along the I-110 and I-405 until she reached the vicinity of Venice Beach A woman...

Photo: Santa Monica Police Department
News

Santa Monica Authorities Seek Public’s Help After Sexual Assault Incident

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

SMPD Urges Anyone With Information to Come Forward Authorities in Santa Monica are seeking information from the public after a...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Case Study House Hits Market at $8.9M

March 17, 2024

Read more
March 17, 2024

Originally listed in 2018 for $10 million, the property showcases iconic mid-century architecture A Los Angeles residence, known as Case...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR