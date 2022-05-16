American Youth Soccer Now Accepting Registrations For Upcoming Season! Palisades Today – May 16th, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Pali High School Photography Teacher Hosts Summer Camp
* American Youth Soccer Now Accepting Registrations For Upcoming Season!
Westwood Connect Day Empowers Our Unhoused Neighbors With Resource Rich Solutions
May 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westwood Connect Day brought together community partners, service providers, governmental agencies, and dedicated volunteers to connect our unhoused neighbors to...
The price of gasoline in Los Angeles County Has Experienced The Largest Increase Since February
May 16, 2022 Staff Writer
Gasoline prices in Orange County Have Also Increased By Dolores Quintana Regular self-serve gasoline in the county of Los Angeles...
FIGS Co-CEOs Purchase Luxe Mansions In Brentwood
May 16, 2022 Staff Writer
Spear and Hasson’s houses are quite close to each other. By Dolores Quintana Catherine “Trina” Spear and Heather Hasson, co-CEOs...
Office Construction Is Starting To Rise In Los Angeles
May 15, 2022 Staff Writer
Property vacancies are still affecting growth. By Dolores Quintana In March, the Los Angeles Metropolitan area had 3.2 million square...
Singer Adam Levine and Supermodel Wife Behati Prinsloo Sell Palisades Mansion
May 15, 2022 Staff Writer
The names of the new owners have not been revealed. By Dolores Quintana Maroon Five Singer Adam Levine and his...
Garcetti Announces New Water Restrictions for LADWP Customers
May 12, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Customers would be required to reduce water irrigation from three times to twice per week By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles...
Landmark Theater Closing in Former Westside Pavillion
May 12, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Theater will close at the end of month By Sam Catanzaro The Landmark Pico theater at the former Westside Pavillion...
Community Policing at the Heart of Beat Four
May 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program thrives through community involvement and collective work. Today we hear from Officer Aaron Alpert...
New Metro Micro Rideshare Offers $1 Rides
Metro’s new Mirco rideshare offers small scale rides within specific hyper local zones. Learn more in this video sponsored by...
Win $1000 For Best July 4th Parade Float!: Palisades Today – May 10th, 2022
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Win $1000 For Best July 4th Parade Float!* L.A Dept Of Recreation...
Video: Westside E-Scooter Injury Rate High Than National Rate for Motorcycles
The Westside’s injury rate for e-scooters is higher than the national rate for motorcycles, a new study has found. Learn...
Pali High Extends Mask Mandate Again
May 9, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Positivity rate still above 0.05 percent By Sam Catanzaro Palisades High School has again extended its indoor mask mandate. Following...
Pacific Palisades Rotary Club Holds Its First in Person Meeting in Over Two Years
May 9, 2022 Staff Writer
Matthew Rodman the award for Business Person of the Year By Dolores Quintana The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club has returned...
Topanga Home With Room Carved Into Rock on Market
May 6, 2022 Staff Writer
Hillside lists for $3.75 million One of Topanga Canyon’s exclusive hillside homes is for sale for $3.75 million as reported...
LA Considering Emblem Program to License Cannabis Stores
May 6, 2022 Staff Writer
Program would help Angelenos distinguish between licensed and unlicensed cannabis vendors and safe cannabis products By Dolores Quintana Members of...
