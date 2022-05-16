American Youth Soccer Now Accepting Registrations For Upcoming Season! Palisades Today – May 16th, 2022

* Pali High School Photography Teacher Hosts Summer Camp 
* American Youth Soccer Now Accepting Registrations For Upcoming Season! 
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
Westwood Connect Day Empowers Our Unhoused Neighbors With Resource Rich Solutions

May 17, 2022

May 17, 2022

Westwood Connect Day brought together community partners, service providers, governmental agencies, and dedicated volunteers to connect our unhoused neighbors to...

Photo: Courtesy of Getty
The price of gasoline in Los Angeles County Has Experienced The Largest Increase Since February

May 16, 2022

May 16, 2022

Gasoline prices in Orange County Have Also Increased By Dolores Quintana Regular self-serve gasoline in the county of Los Angeles...

Photo: Courtesy of Getty Photos
FIGS Co-CEOs Purchase Luxe Mansions In Brentwood

May 16, 2022

May 16, 2022

Spear and Hasson’s houses are quite close to each other. By Dolores Quintana Catherine “Trina” Spear and Heather Hasson, co-CEOs...

Photo: Courtesy of Getty Photos
Office Construction Is Starting To Rise In Los Angeles

May 15, 2022

May 15, 2022

Property vacancies are still affecting growth.  By Dolores Quintana In March, the Los Angeles Metropolitan area had 3.2 million square...

Photo: Courtesy of Getty Photos
Singer Adam Levine and Supermodel Wife Behati Prinsloo Sell Palisades Mansion

May 15, 2022

May 15, 2022

The names of the new owners have not been revealed.  By Dolores Quintana Maroon Five Singer Adam Levine and his...
Garcetti Announces New Water Restrictions for LADWP Customers

May 12, 2022

May 12, 2022

Customers would be required to reduce water irrigation from three times to twice per week By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles...
Landmark Theater Closing in Former Westside Pavillion

May 12, 2022

May 12, 2022

Theater will close at the end of month By Sam Catanzaro The Landmark Pico theater at the former Westside Pavillion...
Community Policing at the Heart of Beat Four

May 11, 2022

May 11, 2022

The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program thrives through community involvement and collective work. Today we hear from Officer Aaron Alpert...
New Metro Micro Rideshare Offers $1 Rides

May 10, 2022

May 10, 2022

Metro’s new Mirco rideshare offers small scale rides within specific hyper local zones. Learn more in this video sponsored by...
Win $1000 For Best July 4th Parade Float!: Palisades Today – May 10th, 2022

May 10, 2022

May 10, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Win $1000 For Best July 4th Parade Float!* L.A Dept Of Recreation...
Video: Westside E-Scooter Injury Rate High Than National Rate for Motorcycles

May 10, 2022

May 10, 2022

The Westside’s injury rate for e-scooters is higher than the national rate for motorcycles, a new study has found. Learn...

Palisades Charter High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Pali High Extends Mask Mandate Again

May 9, 2022

May 9, 2022

Positivity rate still above 0.05 percent  By Sam Catanzaro Palisades High School has again extended its indoor mask mandate.  Following...
Pacific Palisades Rotary Club Holds Its First in Person Meeting in Over Two Years

May 9, 2022

May 9, 2022

Matthew Rodman the award for Business Person of the Year By Dolores Quintana The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club has returned...

Photo: Jason Christopher/Sotheby’s International Realty
Topanga Home With Room Carved Into Rock on Market

May 6, 2022

May 6, 2022

Hillside lists for $3.75 million  One of Topanga Canyon’s exclusive hillside homes is for sale for $3.75 million as reported...

ERBA Collective in West Los Angeles. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
LA Considering Emblem Program to License Cannabis Stores

May 6, 2022

May 6, 2022

Program would help Angelenos distinguish between licensed and unlicensed cannabis vendors and safe cannabis products By Dolores Quintana Members of...

