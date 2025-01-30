Amid ICE Policy Changes, SMMUSD Reaffirms Commitment as “Safe Haven”

District Pledges Continued Protection for Students Following Federal Policy Shift

In response to recent changes in federal policy regarding immigration enforcement at sensitive locations, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District has reiterated its dedication to serving as a safe haven for all students, regardless of immigration status.

Dr. Antonio Shelton, Superintendent of SMMUSD, along with the Board of Education, expressed concern over the administration’s decision to overturn the sensitive locations policy, which previously protected schools from Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities.

“The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District remains steadfastly committed to ensuring that every student, regardless of their immigration status, has access to a safe, secure, and nurturing learning environment,” Dr. Shelton stated in an email sent to parents, students, and staff.

The district emphasizes that the policy change does not override the constitutional right to education for children, nor does it affect state constitutional protections. A court order would be required for any enforcement actions within school premises.

SMMUSD’s Board of Education has previously adopted Resolution No. 16-15 on December 15, 2016, which commits to the education of all children and the protection of undocumented students’ rights. This resolution underscores the district’s values of mutual respect, dignity, and fairness, and it reaffirms the right to education for all students as established by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Plyer v. Doe (1982).

A new resolution will be presented to the school board on February 6, 2025, to reaffirm this commitment. Details and resources will be available on the district’s dedicated webpage, accessible from the “What’s Happening” section on each school site’s homepage.

The district does not collect documentation about citizenship or social security numbers during enrollment and emphasizes strict adherence to data privacy regulations. Families in need of immigration-related support are directed to the Immigrant Legal Resource Center (ILRC).

