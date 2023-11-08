“An Evening of Honor” to Celebrate Medal of Honor Recipients in Palisades

The Event Seeks to Honor Six Heroes Who Have Exhibited Unparalleled Courage

The American Legion Ronald Reagan-Palisades Post 283 is gearing up for a heartwarming tribute to the exceptional valor and patriotism of our nation’s Medal of Honor recipients. Under the banner of “An Evening of Honor,” this event seeks to honor and engage with six of these extraordinary heroes who have exhibited unparalleled courage and sacrifice.

Scheduled for Nov. 18, “An Evening of Honor” invites both families and individuals to join the gathering, celebrating the indomitable spirit of these brave souls. In order to provide greater accessibility to the Medal of Honor recipients, the event will be split into two distinct sessions.

Interactive Family Session: Core Values and Heroic Stories

From 4 to 6 p.m., children and their parents are welcomed to partake in an interactive experience with the distinguished Medal of Honor recipients. This family-oriented session promises to be enlightening and educational, offering a unique opportunity to delve into the six core values of the Medal of Honor: courage, sacrifice, integrity, commitment, patriotism, and citizenship. Attendees, regardless of age, will be inspired and educated by the stories of heroism and valor shared during this session.

Evening Networking Soirée: An Adult-Only Affair

As the evening approaches, the event transforms into an elegant adults-only Networking Soirée, starting at 6:30 p.m. and concluding at 7:30 p.m. Following the soirée, a panel discussion is scheduled from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., with another networking session from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Guests will savor a selection of cocktails and a light buffet dinner while seizing the opportunity to network and engage in profound conversations with the Medal of Honor recipients. The panel discussion will provide unique insights into the experiences that culminated in these individuals receiving the highest military recognition for valor in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Honoring the Brave

“An Evening of Honor” will shed light on the heroic deeds of recipients such as Lt. Col. William D. Swenson, Staff Sgt. Ryan Pitts, Master Sgt. Leroy Petry, Specialist 5 James C. McCloughan, Col. (Ret.) Jack Jacobs, and Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) Gary L. Littrell. These awe-inspiring stories span various conflicts from Vietnam to Afghanistan, with each narrative standing as a testament to bravery and selflessness.

Venue and Admission

The “Evening of Honor” will unfold at 15247 La Cruz Dr., Pacific Palisades. Due to space constraints, interested attendees are kindly requested to RSVP in advance to secure their admission to this exclusive and meaningful event.

To RSVP or for more information, go to https://www.alpost283.com/news/2023/11/6/read-about-the-6-medal-of-honor-recipients-were-recognizing-nov-18.