Annenberg Beach House to Host First-Ever Hoedown Throwdown for Country Music and Dance

Photo: City of Santa Monica

Attendees Can Look Forward to Live Music and Dance Instruction From the SoCal Group Tina Michelle and the Rhinestone Cowgirls

The Annenberg Community Beach House is set to host its first-ever Hoedown Throwdown on August 29, offering a free evening of country music, dancing, and community fun from 6-8 p.m. 

Attendees can look forward to live music and dance instruction from the SoCal group Tina Michelle and the Rhinestone Cowgirls. The event will kick off with line dance and two-step lessons from 6 to 7:30 p.m., followed by open dancing until 8 p.m.

The Hoedown Throwdown is an all-ages event, welcoming everyone from seasoned dancers to beginners. No dance partner is required. 

In addition to dancing, attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic, though alcohol, glass containers, and dogs are prohibited. The Annenberg Community Beach House, located at 415 Pacific Coast Highway, offers parking at $3 per hour or $12 per day, with payment required upon arrival. Ample bike parking is also available.

