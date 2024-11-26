Annual Holiday Market and Tree Lot Returns to Benefit Malibu Public Schools

The Holiday Market Will Run Saturdays From 2 to 6 p.m., With New Vendors Featured Weekly

The annual tree lot benefiting Malibu public schools is back this year, now expanded to include a vibrant Holiday Market every Saturday afternoon. The event, featuring a variety of vendors, food trucks, and festive offerings, and located at 23575 Civic Center Way, kicks off Friday, November 29, at 3 p.m.

Fresh shipments of Nordmann, Frasier, and Noble fir trees will arrive just before Thanksgiving, sourced directly from Oregon. The tree lot will offer a wide selection of options throughout the season, alongside school spirit wear, handmade ornaments crafted by Malibu High School students, and other holiday goods.

The Holiday Market will run Saturdays from 2 to 6 p.m., with new vendors featured weekly. Opening weekend highlights include food trucks such as Ardi’s Eats & Sweets, known for burgers and fries, and Kona Ice, offering tropical shaved ice. Vendors will showcase items ranging from clothing and home decor to baked goods, handcrafted soaps, and ceramics.

Local businesses like Tysa, Shannon Carter, and Scott’s Malibu Market will be among those featured. Updates about market vendors, food trucks, and special events will be shared weekly.

Proceeds from the event will support Malibu public schools. For more information, go to https://www.malibueducationfoundation.org/holiday-market-tree-lot.