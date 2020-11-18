Another Dangerous Palisades Street Gets Saftey Improvements

Safety bollards recently installed on Chautauqua Boulevard. Photo: Councilmember Mike Bonin.

Corona del Mar and Chautauqua Boulevard getting adding signage and more

By Chad Winthrop

A key intersection in Pacific Palisades is now safer for pedestrians, thanks to recent improvements made by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT).

According to Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin, LADOT recently upgraded the crosswalk at Corona del Mar and Chautauqua Boulevard by adding safety signage to alert drivers of the approaching crosswalk, installing bollards to make the crossing more visible to drivers, and narrowing the travel lanes on approach to the crosswalk.

According to the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC), neighbors, many users of this crosswalk, Lou Kamer, PPCC Area Representatives and other Board members protested when earlier this year LADOT sent a notice announcing the removal of the sidewalk. LADOT responded by re-inspecting and then improving the safety of the crosswalk.

The news of these upgrades comes just after city officials announced that a left-turn signal is being installed at the intersection of Chautauqua Boulevard and Sunset Boulevard. 

