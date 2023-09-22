Another Local Retailer Surrounding Palisades Village Closes Its Doors

Simultaneously, a Series of Luxurious International Clothing Brands Have Set up Shop in the Outlet Mall

By Zach Armstrong

Within or around the high-end retail outlet of Palisades Village, four stores in three months have decided to mark their days of doing in-store operations. 

Bellezza Exsuitie Lingerie, a luxurious intimate apparel store for women along Vía De La Paz, expects its interior to be completely packed up by the end of this week as it moves operations online. The Pacific Palisades location served as the company’s exclusive boutique. It sells a wide array of lingerie, shapewear, lounge & sleepwear, and other accessories. This included bras as expensive as $110 and with an approximate price range between $20 and $160. Its online store is already live. 

This adds to a tally of retail shops, either within the “Village” outdoor shopping center or in close proximity, that have closed or plan to close their doors since the midst of Summer. In late June, fine stationery and gift store Black Ink held its final day of in-store purchases. Owner and former CBS news producer Patti Black said of the closing that even after the Swarthmore Ave store had its biggest sales year, “it was just time.” Collection Antiques and Books along Antioch Street and pizza outpost Roco Pizza located within Palisades Village, also announced an end to operations this month with the ladder launching operations just five months prior.

Simultaneously, a series of luxurious international clothing brands have set up shop in the outlet mall including the Parisian Isabel Marant and high-end sunglass retailer Jacques Marie Mag. A new retail location for French luxury fashion house Saint Laurent is expected to open soon along Sunset Boulevard directly across Starbucks, along with an upcoming spot for Stockholm-based TOTEME adjacent to the Diptyque store and across the Bonjour Fete.

“We will still be offering the Palisades all the lingerie needs they have,” said Bellezza management in an email. “Also will be having pop up shops. Anyone who signs up for emails with us will receive an invite.”

