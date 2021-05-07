Another Mountain Biking Injury in Pacific Palisades

An LAFD Air Ambulance Team lifts a distressed/injured hiker to safety in the past. Photo: LAFD.

For the second time in the past week a mountain biker had to be air-lifted following an injury suffered on a Palisades-area trail.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), on May 4 around 8:13 p.m. an adult male sustained an injury while mountain biking in the area of Rochemont Drive in Pacific Palisades on a trail near Topanga State Park.

AFD Air Ops hoisted the patient and transported him by air to a local hospital. Firefighters on the ground made their way to the remote area to recover the bike, the LAFD said.

This was the second mountain biker to be airlifted from a local trail in recent days.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), on Sunday at Sullivan Fire Road a teen male mountain bicyclist suffered non-life-threatening wrist and shoulder injuries sustained in a fall. A LAFD Rescue Helicopter landed nearby, and LAFD Flight Paramedics stabilized his injuries before flying him directly to an area hospital.

