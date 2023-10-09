Apartment Complex Near Sony Studios and Google Lists For $22M

Photo: MLS.com

It Is in Proximity to Major Entertainment and Tech Companies Including Sony Studios, Amazon Studios, HBO, Apple, and Google

In the heart of Mar Vista at 11830 Courtleigh Dr., in proximity to major entertainment and tech companies including Sony Studios, Amazon Studios, HBO, Apple, and Google, this 30-unit property features clean lines and abundant windows.

Comprising a diverse array of spacious units, the building caters to various lifestyles, offering a mix that includes 1 Oversized Studio + 1 Bath Unit, 8 One Bedroom + One Bath Units, 11 Three Bedroom + Two Bath Units, and 10 Loft + Bonus + 2 Bath Units.

The interior spaces boast modern appliances to elegant flooring and stylish cabinetry. Its open floor plans include polished concrete and luxury vinyl flooring. There is also advanced sound insulation featuring double walls, private in-unit washer and dryer facilities, Nest brand thermostats, as well as pre wiring for DirecTV, Internet, and telephone. A convenient package concierge service is also available.

The property is listed by Gary Fox and Michael Wozniak of Miller & Desatnik Realty Co. For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/11830-courtleigh-drive-los-angeles-ca-90066/1384245818604580561/.

