Architect Noah Walker-Designed Pali Home Hits Market at $15M

A one-story architectural home at 724 Greentree Rd. designed by Noah Walker, known for his minimalist aesthetic, has been listed for sale in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The four-bedroom residence, located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, features expansive glass walls and a spacious open floor plan that emphasizes natural light and a seamless connection to the outdoors.

With 15-foot ceilings and oversized windows, the home offers a modern and airy atmosphere. The living room, highlighted by a fireplace and a surrounding succulent garden, serves as a peaceful retreat. The chef’s kitchen is equipped with light marble countertops, double ovens, and custom cabinetry, offering views of the surrounding greenery.

Set on a 12,000-square-foot lot, the property is surrounded by dense vegetation, including coastal live oaks and California sycamores, ensuring privacy. The primary suite features a skylight that frames the branches of a coastal live oak, adding to the home’s connection with nature.

The property is zoned LARE11 and spans 4,020 square feet. It is listed by Compass agents Tomer Fridman and Sally Forster Jones.



For more info, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/724-greentree-road-pacific-palisades-ca-90402/1679108939337242593/.