Assemblymember Richard Bloom Drops out of LA County Supervisor Race

Third District LA County Supervisor race loses a candidate

By Dolores Quintana

Well regarded and popular County Supervisor candidate for the Third District of Los Angeles, Assemblymember Richard Bloom, dropped out of the race this week with no warning. 

In the upcoming election to replace the retiring LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Bloom seemed to be on track to do very well. Bloom’s statement read, “After a great deal of thought and discussion with my family and advisors, I have decided to end my campaign for Supervisor and focus on serving my constituents for the remainder of my final term in the State Assembly.

Bloom is a lawyer and Assemblymember for the 50th District who has served for ten years since 2012. His priorities as a legislator are the environment and climate issues, addressing homelessness, housing affordability, public health and safety and animal welfare. He has also previously served for 13 years in Santa Monica as Mayor of the city for three terms and as Mayor Pro Tempore twice. 

In the State Assembly, Bloom is Chair of the Assembly Budget Subcommittee on Climate Crisis, Resources, Energy, and Transportation and serves on the Assembly Committees on Arts, Entertainment, Sports, Tourism, and Internet Media; Budget; Business and Professions; Higher Education; and Local Government as well as the Legislative Budget Conference Committee which is the committee in charge of negotiating the state’s budget agreement with the Governor. 

Supervisor Kuehl was vocal about her displeasure with the LA County Citizens Redistricting Commission’s redrawn map of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Districts that was released and approved in December of last year. The Third District is now made up of the beach communities on the Westside, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica and Venice into Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and Hollywood. It now also covers the area from Agoura Hills and Westlake Village into a major portion of the San Fernando Valley from West Hills to North Hollywood and north to Porter Ranch and Sylmar, giving the district a more conservative population than with the previously drawn map. 

The remaining candidates in the race are State Senator Bob Hertzberg who serves Senate District 18 which includes Sherman Oaks, Sun Valley and Van Nuys, State Senator Henry Stern of the 27th District, which includes Malibu, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks and West Hollywood City Council Member Lindsey P. Horvath who has Supervisor Kuehl’s endorsement.

The primary election for the Country Supervisor’s races in each district will be held on June 7, 2022  and the general election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@primosdonuts).
Dining, News

LA Rams-Themed Donuts Available at Westside Donut Spot for Superbowl Weekend

February 2, 2022

Read more
February 2, 2022

Support the Rams at Primo’s for the next weekends By Dolores Quintana If you are rooting for the Rams to...

Photo: Facebook (@SweetLaurelBakery).
Dining, News

Palisades’ Bakery Having ‘Sex Dust’ Cake Giveaway

February 2, 2022

Read more
February 2, 2022

Sweet Laurel Bakery having “Sex Dust” birthday cake giveaway By Dolores Quintana A Pacific Palisades bakery is having a giveaway...

Rustic Canyon Recreation Center. Photo: City of Los Angeles.
News, Upbeat Beat

Lifelong Palisades Resident Donates $11,000 to Rustic Canyon Recreation Center

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

Randy Young donation will allow flooring in Preschool Room Gallery to be replaced  By Dolores Quintana Randy Young, lifelong Pacific...

Three pumpjacks at Inglewood Oil Field, as seen from Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Los Angeles Takes First Steps to Eliminate Oil Drilling

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

City declares all oil and gas operations in the City a non-conforming land use By Sam Catanzaro.  Los Angeles is...
Crime, News

Apparent Mass Shooting Threat Canceles UCLA in-Person Classes

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

Update: Colorado law enforcement officials have announced that the individual who made threats of a possible shooting at UCLA is...

The scene of Febuary 17, 2021 fatal crash at Olympic and Overland that killed 17-year-old Monique Munoz. Photo: LAPD West Traffic Division (Facebook).
News, Transportation

Despite Vision Zero Traffic Deaths in LA Are Soaring

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

2021 deadliest year in nearly two decades for pedestrians in LA By Sam Catanzaro In 2015, Los Angeles Mayor Eric...

Brianna Kupfer. Photo: Facebook.
Crime, News

Man Charged With Murder in Death of Brianna Kupfer

January 31, 2022

Read more
January 31, 2022

Shawn Laval Smith faces one count of murder in connection to January 13 stabbing By Sam Catanzaro A man has...
News, Video

Local Business Being Sued For Non ADA Compliance: Palisades Today – January 31th, 2022

January 31, 2022

Read more
January 31, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Local Business Being Sued For Non ADA Compliance*  Property Crime Shows Slight...

15278 W Antioch Street in the Pacific Palisades. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

City Planning Overrules the Pacific Palisades Design Review Board’s Decision and Approves Hydration Room

January 30, 2022

Read more
January 30, 2022

15278 Antioch Street proposal approved despite community pushback City officials have been the green light for the Hydration Room to...

P-42 is a female mountain lion captured in the Santa Monica Mountains and whose locations are in a figure in the published paper. Photo: National Park Service
News

Analysis of First 15 Years of Mountain Lion Locations Reveals They Thrive in Shrublands and Rarely Enter Residential Areas

January 27, 2022

Read more
January 27, 2022

They also exhibit flexibility as they persist in one of the world’s largest cities According to a recently published National...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin (right) and Mayor Eric Garcetti (left). Photo: Facebook.
News

Local Stakeholders React to Bonin’s Decision Not to Seek Reelection

January 27, 2022

Read more
January 27, 2022

Allies and opponents of City Councilmember Mike Bonin weigh in  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s decision...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Facebook.
News

Bonin Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

Councilmember cites chronic depression in Wednesday announcement By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin has announced that he...

Photo: Courtesy Eclipse School.
Education, Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat

Pandemic Propels Lifelong Educators to Open New Preschool in the Palisades!

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

By Susan Payne Look out, Palisades: Two educators with more than 50 years combined experience are opening a new preschool...
News, Video

Current Progress of Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA...
News, Video

Large Vigil Held After Fatal Stabbing Of Palisades Native Brianna Kupfer: Palisades Today – January 24th, 2022

January 24, 2022

Read more
January 24, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Live Oak Tree Planted In Honor Palisades 100th Birthday* Large Vigil Held...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR