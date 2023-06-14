ATAM Holding Culinary Camp for Kids

Participants Will Cook and Savor at Least Two Plates a Day

The Academy of Technology, Art and Music will hold a culinary camp for an immersive experience in the art of pastry and meal preparation, where campers will discover the joy of creating unique dishes, ranging from simple delights to gourmet masterpieces.

Throughout the camp, participants will have the opportunity to cook and savor at least two different plates each day, honing their culinary skills and expanding their palate.

The camp is open to children aged 4 to 14, from June 26 to June 30. Operating hours are from 8:30 a.m, to 3:30 p.m. Optional aftercare services are available until 7:00 p.m. daily.

For more information or to register, go to https://www.atampalisades.com/summercamp.