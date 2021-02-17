Authorities ID Pedestrian Killed Crossing PCH in Pacific Palisades

27-year-old Carlos Barahona as victim in Sunday crash

Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was killed by an oncoming car while crossing Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades over the weekend.

According to authorities, the incident occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday on Pacific Coast Highway near Porto Marina Way as the victim was crossing the PCH when he was hit by a Nissan. Police say he a was crossing the highway outside of a crosswalk when the driver of the northbound vehicle swerved to avoid the man but ended up hitting him.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner the victim Carlos Barahona, a 27-year-old Hispanic male, died on the scene from blunt force traumatic injuries.

After striking the victim, the car veered off the road and landed on the beach. The two occupants of the car, a 24-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, were rushed to a local hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.