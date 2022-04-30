Bali-Influenced Santa Monica Canyon Mansion on Market for $9.5 Million

Channel Road home complete with tropical gardens and spa

By Dolores Quintana

A unique Bali-influenced mansion has gone up for sale in Santa Monica Canyon as reported by Realtor.com for $9.5 million.

Living in this luxurious South Pacific influenced home might make you feel like you are on a permanent vacation. The home is located only a few blocks away from the beach, located at 341 West Channel Road in Santa Monica Canyon. A buyer has already put in an offer for this one of a kind property.

The home was originally a small cottage that was built in 1926. It was last on the market in 2015 and has been completely renovated. Back in 2015, it was sold for $4,050,000 and clearly the former owner wanted a very specific decor for their home.

Walking into the home is like stepping into an ancient monastery in Bali without having to be on a plane for 21 hours. The landscaping is fittingly luxurious for the concept of the home and it spans over the 6,499 square feet of the entire space. There are tropical gardens, Balinese wood carving and a waterfall spa that is elevated. All that comes before you get to a glass door that leads you into the interior.

The inner walls of the home are made of a mix of teak wood and limestone that is split-faced. Screens are there to separate the space within the inner sanctum and they were ornately cut by lasers. The screens cut a path through the home to the outdoor area in the back.

There are three primary suites in the home and each has its own private deck and fire pit. All three are equipped with a private, luxury bath with stone tubs and sinks.

The house has two kitchens. While one is in the normal area that you would expect it to be, the second is on the rooftop deck. You can take an Italian glass elevator to reach the rooftop deck.