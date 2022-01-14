Baseball Star Christian Yelich Sells Palisades-Area Property for $6.5 Million

Photo: Realtor.com

SoCal native planning to develop another Malibu property

By Dolores Quintana

Christian Yelich, All-Star player for the Milwaukee Brewers has sold his Malibu home for a profit after patiently waiting for the right buyer as reported by Realtor.com.

 It’s a three-bedroom, four-bathroom home with 2,526 square feet of living space with a gourmet kitchen, media room, wet bar, elevator all ensconced in an open plan design. The home also has a rooftop deck and a terrace that has an entrance through the glass doors in the living room and a laundry room and an attached garage. The home is very close to both the Pacific Palisades and Santa Monica.

The property was brand new when Yelich bought it in 2018 for 5.6 million. Cut to three years later and Yelich realized a $200,000 profit by selling it for 6.5 million when his patience was rewarded after putting the home on the market in November of 2020 and waiting for the right buyer. Yelich also owns an undeveloped property in the Carbon Beach area of Malibu which may mean that he has further plans for real estate deals in the future. 

Yelich did grow up in Thousand Oaks, so he is very familiar with the Southern California area. He also has a mansion in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

