Bass Rallies With More Than 600 Angelenos, Claims to be the only Pro-Choice Democrat Running For Mayor, Rick Caruso Disagrees!

Two weeks before ballots are mailed, hundreds sign up to volunteer for Bass 

By Nick Antonicello

Congresswoman Karen Bass rallied with more than 600 supporters Saturday in an exciting show of support just two and a half weeks before ballots will be mailed to voters in Los Angeles. More than a celebration, the event was a call to action in which hundreds signed up to knock doors and phone bank all around the city to elect Karen Bass.

Bass, a former state legislator, California Speaker and one of the most influential Democrats in California was the first-place finisher against billionaire developer Rick Caruso, who has unleashed a new wave of unprecedented campaign spending to succeed outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti, nominated to become the Ambassador to India by President Joe Biden. 

Bass, a life-long pro-choice advocate is claiming to be the only reproductive rights supporter when in fact Caruso is also pro-choice. 

“My fellow Angelenos, we know the way forward,” said Rep. KarenBass. “We need real solutions, and new leadership at City Hall to get big things done – we need to house people immediately, we need to make Los Angeles safer, and we need to make our city more affordable for everyone. Today, looking out at this crowd, I am filled with hope because I know that forward is where we’re going, and together is how we get there. We can do this in LA, and we will do this.”

The kickoff program also included remarks from Mark Gonzalez, Chair of the Los Angeles Democratic Party; Cathy Unger, Chair of the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project; Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo; comedian Cristela Alonzo; small business owner Joe Ward-Wallace, and avid primary election canvasser, Carol Gordon. The program was emceed by Yvette Nicole Brown. 

View footage from the event HERE. 

View photos HERE

Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass is building a coalition across every neighborhood in Los Angeles. She is the only candidate for Los Angeles Mayor endorsed by the Democratic Party. Since winning the primary, she has received more than 75 endorsements from community leaders, labor unions, and elected officials including U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

Click HERE for the full list of endorsements. 

Caruso, who spent over $40,000,000 in the primary to secure a second-place finish believes corruption is a real concern given the recent indictment of former council member Mark Ridley-Thomas and the scandal around free scholarships at USC. 

“Los Angeles has a corruption problem and the current system is not working. We’ve had three indictments in two years of City Council members; one has spent time in jail. The Office of the City Attorney has been under federal investigation and a top official has pled guilty to corruption charges. The former head of the DWP is serving time. Whoever is Mayor has to start off with a clean record. There are too many critical issues to have a leader who has their attention drawn into a federal corruption case where they have to prove they aren’t corrupt,” noted Margita Thompson, a spokesperson for the Caruso campaign. 

The issue of partisan affiliation is also an issue where you have Bass, the longtime liberal Democrat, versus Caruso, the sometimes Republican turned independent who is now a registered Democrat who is touting his new party membership in his broadcast media purchase that is at saturation levels. 

“Los Angeles residents need someone who puts their needs first. Rick Caruso is running because he believes he can make a difference in Angeleno’s quality of life, addressing issues that career politicians can’t and won’t. He will work for a dollar a year and isn’t beholden to special interests. Rick isn’t a politician and he is 100% focused on doing what is best for the people of Los Angeles,” observed Thompson. 

Caruso, known to be a devout Catholic, tweeted recently that he’s pro-choice and that he “profoundly” disagrees with the recent opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

Caruso in some respects shimmied his way out of the hot seat by claiming to be pro-choice and pledging a million dollars to California Governor Gavin Newsom’s efforts to push through a constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights. 

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian covering the race for mayor and how it will impact the neighborhood of Venice. Have a take or tip on the race? Contact Antonicello online at nantoni@mindspring.com

in News
Related Posts
News

Pacific Palisades Community Council Meeting Recap

September 26, 2022

Read more
September 26, 2022

Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council At the regularly scheduled PPCC meeting of September 22, 2022, we held a...
News, Real Estate, Video

Bluff Top Cemetery Coming To Malibu?: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 26th 2022

September 26, 2022

Read more
September 26, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Tour a Palisades Home Redesigned By AD 100 Designer Mandy Cheng* Bluff Top...

Photos: Tyler Hogan.
News, Real Estate

Jae Omar-Design Brentwood Mansion Lists for Nearly $12 Million

September 24, 2022

Read more
September 24, 2022

The home is built for the concept of indoor/outdoor living that comes with an open plan layout and glass walls...

American Jewish Univeristy’s Familian Campus. Photo: Official.
News, Real Estate

Sale of the Familian Campus of American Jewish University Finalized

September 24, 2022

Read more
September 24, 2022

AJU Board votes September 13 to approve sale to EF Education First Last week the American Jewish University Board of...

Photo: Adrian Anz
News, Real Estate

Kim Kardashian Buys Cindy Crawford’s Former Malibu Estate for $70 Million

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Sale priciest residential transfer in Malibu of 2022 and is also the year’s fourth-priciest sale in the state By Dolores...
Crime, News

Three Burglary Suspects Enter Occupied Pacific Palisades Home

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Pacific Palisades Crime Update By LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin Good Evening Everyone, Sorry for the late distribution of...

Holly Mitchel. Photo: Courtesy.
News

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell Endorses Erin Darling for Los Angeles City Council

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Mitchell becomes the latest in a long and growing list of Westside elected officials to endorse the Venice local! By...

Gil Cedill in 2014. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

LA Councilman Gil Cedillo Endorses Traci Park in CD-11

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Councilman praises Park, calls her “a fighter that will stand up for both the unhoused and housed.” California Lt. Governor...

George Arison. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Grindr Names New CEO After Years of App Controversy

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

By Susan Payne Last week, the popular dating app Grindr, used by millions of gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people,...

Photo: Facebook (@WillieMaesNOLA).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

New Orleans Fried Chicken Institution Willie Mae’s Now Open for Delivery in LA With Venice Location Coming Soon

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

By Dolores Quintana While Willie Mae’s Scotch House Restaurant has not yet opened their sit down restaurant in Venice, the...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Draycott Restaurant Raising Funds Palisades Charter Elementary

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

Proceeds from restaurant’s happy hour will raise funds for school’s PEP program By Dolores Quintana It’s September and Happy Hour...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Farmshop Releases Dinner Menu

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

Dinner hours take place between 5:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday By Dolores Quintana Farmshop in the Brentwood Country...

The Zucchero show in Washington DC on September 13.Photo: Daryl Brughman.
News, Upbeat Beat

Famous Italian Singer Zucchero to Play Beverly Hills Theatre on Sept. 30

September 21, 2022

Read more
September 21, 2022

Zucchero will play at Beverly Hills’ Saban Theatre, one of several American stops on his World Wide Tour  By Susan...
News, Video, Wellness

‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location

September 21, 2022

Read more
September 21, 2022

Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News, Upbeat Beat

Pacific Palisades Community Council Hosting the CD 11 Candidates for Forum This Week

September 20, 2022

Read more
September 20, 2022

September 22 at 6:45 p.m.  The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is hosting CD 11 candidates Erin Darling and Traci...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR