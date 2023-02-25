Beer Heir and Hollywood Producer Buys Malibu Mansion for $91 Million

6.6 acre Paradise Cove property sold to Edward H. Hamm Jr.

Edward H. Hamm Jr., the heir to a massive beer fortune and a Hollywood producer, has been revealed as the buyer of a stunning Malibu mansion that was sold for $91 million last month. The 6.6-acre property above Paradise Cove Beach was originally listed for $125 million in February 2020, making it one of the most expensive real estate deals in the US that year.

The mansion features a 17,000-square-foot main house with seven fireplaces and a 14-seat movie theater, as well as a separate two-bedroom guest house surrounded by privacy walls ranging from 10 to 20 feet high. Additionally, there is a pool room, tennis court, infinity pool, and an outdoor pizza oven on the property. However, what sets this mansion apart from others in Malibu is its lavish recreational touch – a nine-hole mini-golf course.

While Hamm has not commented on his recent purchase, the purchase of this luxurious home from video game designer Jon Burton comes after he produced critically acclaimed films such as “Get Out” and BlackkKlansman,” which have both received numerous awards.

