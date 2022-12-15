“Bella Petite Beverages”: The Hottest New Trend in LA and Growing Around the World!

Have you ever tried zero alcohol-infused wines? It’s all the goodness of real wine without the alcohol and all of its complex carbohydrates, calories and sugars. Bella is not just zero-alcohol wine, it’s infused zero-alcohol wine. Bella infuses their wines, sangrias and amazing bubblies with natural USDA-certified organic hemp, giving you a healthier natural relaxing and enjoyable experience.

Bella Petite wines are a great alternative to alcohol, sugary fruit drinks and sodas with less than 40 calories per glass. Bella has introduced a healthier alternative to alcohol, no hangovers, no dehydration and the most delicious real California wines. Bella gives you the ability to enjoy a delicious glass of our Southern Spanish Sangria any time of the day without feeling tired or hungover afterward. Bella’s amazing Blanc bubbly makes the best low-calorie mimosas and Bellinis you have ever had. The best part is being able to enjoy a bottle of Bella’s Pink bubbly at brunch and not have to take a nap afterward. Bella blends the best of natural wine with the amazing relaxing effects of hemp. These amazing wines contain no THC and no psychoactive effects. These wines contain CBD, CBG, and CBN, natural cannabinoids that have been found to have many beneficial effects on stress, anxiety as well as sleep and inflammation.

With the holidays upon us, we all have friends and family that do not or cannot drink. Bella Petite Beverages provide a great alternative to alcohol and a way for everyone to join in and feel like they are a part of the celebration without them jeopardizing their sobriety or health in any way. Being able to be a part of celebrations with friends and family that do drink is very powerful.

Research has discovered that people who can’t drink alcohol for many reasons prefer a product that gives them an enjoyable relaxed experience without any of the negative effects of alcohol. “The near beers” (O’Doul’s) or just alcohol-removed drinks are mostly empty calories and not a formidable alternative to traditional alcohol. Bella’s infused wines and bubblies are the next generation of adult beverages, which are delicious, and low in calories, carbs and sugars. Bella has zero alcohol and is infused with the most advanced natural food science technology to give you an amazing healthy experience.

Bella Petite Beverages offers a wine club on its website. This exclusive club gives you additional discounts on future orders. It provides invitations to wine tastings and events, opportunities to try new wines before they are released to the public and cool swag that you can’t even buy yet.

For more information visit www.BellaPetiteBeverages.com