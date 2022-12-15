“Bella Petite Beverages”: The Hottest New Trend in LA and Growing Around the World!

Have you ever tried zero alcohol-infused wines? It’s all the goodness of real wine without the alcohol and all of its complex carbohydrates, calories and sugars. Bella is not just zero-alcohol wine, it’s infused zero-alcohol wine. Bella infuses their wines, sangrias and amazing bubblies with natural USDA-certified organic hemp, giving you a healthier natural relaxing and enjoyable experience.

Bella Petite wines are a great alternative to alcohol, sugary fruit drinks and sodas with less than 40 calories per glass. Bella has introduced a healthier alternative to alcohol, no hangovers, no dehydration and the most delicious real California wines. Bella gives you the ability to enjoy a delicious glass of our Southern Spanish Sangria any time of the day without feeling tired or hungover afterward. Bella’s amazing Blanc bubbly makes the best low-calorie mimosas and Bellinis you have ever had. The best part is being able to enjoy a bottle of Bella’s Pink bubbly at brunch and not have to take a nap afterward. Bella blends the best of natural wine with the amazing relaxing effects of hemp. These amazing wines contain no THC and no psychoactive effects. These wines contain CBD, CBG, and CBN, natural cannabinoids that have been found to have many beneficial effects on stress, anxiety as well as sleep and inflammation.

With the holidays upon us, we all have friends and family that do not or cannot drink. Bella Petite Beverages provide a great alternative to alcohol and a way for everyone to join in and feel like they are a part of the celebration without them jeopardizing their sobriety or health in any way. Being able to be a part of celebrations with friends and family that do drink is very powerful.

Research has discovered that people who can’t drink alcohol for many reasons prefer a product that gives them an enjoyable relaxed experience without any of the negative effects of alcohol. “The near beers” (O’Doul’s) or just alcohol-removed drinks are mostly empty calories and not a formidable alternative to traditional alcohol. Bella’s infused wines and bubblies are the next generation of adult beverages, which are delicious, and low in calories, carbs and sugars. Bella has zero alcohol and is infused with the most advanced natural food science technology to give you an amazing healthy experience.

Bella Petite Beverages offers a wine club on its website. This exclusive club gives you additional discounts on future orders. It provides invitations to wine tastings and events, opportunities to try new wines before they are released to the public and cool swag that you can’t even buy yet.

For more information visit www.BellaPetiteBeverages.com

in News
Related Posts
P-22 walking through his territory in Griffith Park at night (photo taken with a remote camera).
News

Euthanasia on the Table Following Capture of P-22

December 16, 2022

Read more
December 16, 2022

Cat is showing signs of deteriorating health By Sam Catanzaro The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and National...

Left: Marianne Riggins. Right: Doug Stewart. Photo: City of Malibu.
News

City of Malibu Swears in Two Newly Elected Council Members

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

City also appoints Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem The Malibu City Council swore in two newly elected Councilmembers and the...
News

LA Councilmember Traci Park Names New Staffers for CD-11

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

A diversified mix of former city officials, legislative aides and private sector influencers have now joined Team Park By Nick...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Homelessness Is Linked to a Two-Fold Risk of Death From COVID in L.A. County, UCLA Study Shows

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

In L.A. County, 256 homeless people died of COVID-related causes in a 22-month period — a rate more than twice...
Food & Drink, News, Video

‘Million Meals Match’ $1 Donations Supply Eight Meals at Westside Food Bank

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

The Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation now through December 31st. Learn more in this video sponsored...

Photo: santamonicapubcrawl.com
Dining, News

Santa Monica Pub Crawl Returns This Weekend

December 14, 2022

Read more
December 14, 2022

Event returns to bars across Santa Monica this weekend By Dolores Quintana The Santa Monica Pub Crawl is back this...

Photo: Lou Karmer.
News, Upbeat Beat

Annual Pacific Palisades Ho! Ho! Ho! Returns This Weekend

December 13, 2022

Read more
December 13, 2022

Event returns to Simon Meadow this Saturday The holidays mean it’s time for the annual Pacific Palisades Ho! Ho! Ho!...
News, Upbeat Beat

West Los Angeles Community Police Station Holding Holiday Toy Drive

December 13, 2022

Read more
December 13, 2022

Drop off donations through December 20 at the West LA Community Police Station on Butler Avenue The West LA Community...
News, Video

Gas Free Gardening Incentives Up to $500

December 13, 2022

Read more
December 13, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Gas Free Gardening Incentives Up to $500* Menorah Lighting Celebration This Weekend...
News, Video

George Wolfberg Park Officially Opens Over the Weekend

December 13, 2022

Read more
December 13, 2022

The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community...

Three pumpjacks at Inglewood Oil Field, as seen from Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Los Angeles City Council Has Banned Oil and Gas Drilling

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

City Council approves ban over the next 20 years with unanimous vote last week By Dolores Quintana In a unanimous...
News

Los Angeles Street Vendors Sue City Over No-Vending Zones

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

Lawsuit seeks to end the no vending zones such as Venice Beach By Dolores Quintana When the California Legislature passed...
News, Real Estate, Video

Chris Martin Demolishes Historical Architectural Home on Point Dume: Palisades Real Estate Report – December 12th, 2022

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Chris Martin Demolishes Historical Architectural Home on Point Dume* Housing Prices Decline for...
News, Real Estate, Video

Frank Gehry Designed Mixed-use Development Awaits Approval

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard..Video sponsored...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Approves Funding for More Westside Protected Bike Lanes

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Last minute moves from Councilmember Mike Bonin By Dolores Quintana As a parting gift to Council District 11, Los Angeles...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR