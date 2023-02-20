Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Enter Escrow on $34.5 Million Pacific Palisades Estate

15,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom house was designed by local firm Ken Ungar Architect

By Dolores Quintana

Actors and newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have finally found the perfect home for their blended family after a two-year search as reported by The Dirt.com and TMZ. The couple is currently in the process of escrow for a brand-new Pacific Palisades estate that has a total of seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The style of the estate is considered Hamptons traditional and was designed by Ken Ungar Architects. The price is listed at $34.5 million but it is not yet known how much Lopez and Affleck are paying for it. Unlike most homes in the area, the estate sits on a full acre of land and comes with 15,000 square feet of living space.

Part of the choice may be related to privacy as the home has high walls and hedges to hide the residents from prying eyes. The property has a climate-controlled six-car garage and a pea gravel motor court.

The interior decor is very much in the popular style that has natural and neutral tones predominant. Hardwood flooring and natural light permeate the interior and the home comes with fireplaces in the living and dining areas with a library that leads out to a covered patio that could be used for outdoor dining. The backyard also has a dark bottom pool. The mansion also has amenities such as a gym, health spa, movie theater and wine cellar. You will also find four kitchens on the estate, a main gourmet kitchen and a service kitchen inside the home, a kitchen in the outdoor area and the fourth kitchen in the guesthouse. Six of the bedrooms are in the main house and the guest house has its own bedroom, living and dining rooms. The master suite has a balcony, dual bathrooms and closets and its own sitting room.