Big Blue Bus Gets a Boost in Safety Measures

A new law signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom is set to enhance the safety and security of Santa Monica’s Big Blue Bus service, as detailed in a recent City blog post.

Senate Bill 1417, sponsored by the City of Santa Monica in partnership with Senator Ben Allen, will allow the city’s Department of Transportation to issue prohibition orders to individuals consistently violating Big Blue Bus policies. The measure, which takes effect in January 2025, will permit bans ranging from 30 days to a year for offenses that compromise the safety and comfort of riders and employees.

SB 1417 is part of a series of initiatives aimed at bolstering rider confidence. In March 2024, the Big Blue Bus launched its Transit Safety Officer Program, which deployed unarmed safety officers to high-traffic routes and select bus stops. The officers, easily identifiable by their black uniforms, assist riders with fare navigation, address safety concerns, and enforce the Code of Conduct.

“The use of prohibition orders gives us another tool to improve the safety and security of our customers and operators,” said Anuj Gupta, Director of the Santa Monica Department of Transportation. “This is part of our broader customer experience plan aimed at enhancing Big Blue Bus safety, convenience, and attractiveness.”

The legislation includes safeguards to ensure that individuals facing prohibition orders can still access essential services, such as work, medical appointments, and educational institutions. An advisory committee will be established to ensure the enforcement is handled compassionately, with personnel receiving proper training.