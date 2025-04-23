Big Blue Bus Stops Can Now be Adopted

A new effort by Santa Monica aims to supplement city maintenance crews and increase engagement around public transit

The City of Santa Monica is calling on residents, businesses, and civic groups to help keep its public transportation infrastructure clean and safe through a new volunteer initiative.

The program, dubbed Adopt-A-Stop, asks participants to “adopt” a Big Blue Bus stop and take on responsibilities such as light cleaning, reporting maintenance issues, and monitoring conditions. City officials say the effort is intended to supplement city maintenance crews and increase community engagement around public transit.

Santa Monica’s Big Blue Bus system operates roughly 930 stops across the city and neighboring areas. Officials say keeping all stops in good condition is a significant challenge, and that volunteer involvement provides “an extra set of eyes” and quicker response times to cleanliness or safety concerns.

The city is aiming to have at least 20 stops adopted in the program’s initial phase.

Participants are advised not to engage with hazardous materials or act as city representatives. Instead, volunteers are encouraged to report issues such as blocked stops, vandalism, or dangerous debris. The city will handle removal of hazardous waste and other serious maintenance concerns.

In return, volunteers receive free bus passes and promotional merchandise.

For more information or to sign up, residents can contact the program administrator at joseph.santiago@santamonica.gov.