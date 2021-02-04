Biologists Discover Young Mountain Lion in Santa Monica Mountains

P-95, a young male mountain lion recently discovered in the Santa Monica Mountains. Photo: NPS / Jeff Sikich.

1.5-year-old male mountain lion found in central Santa Monica Mountains

By Chad Winthrop

Santa Monica Mountains biologists have discovered a young mountain lion and spotted another.

According to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, biologists captured the young male mountain lion on January 16. The animal, named P-95, was in the central Santa Monica Mountains when captured and in good condition. He is estimated to be about a year and a half old and weighed 90 pounds when capture.

P-95 received a full welfare check with National Park Service (NPS) officials collecting blood, tissue and other samples before being released.

“His overall health was assessed – from the bottom of his paws to the teeth in his head. A GPS radio-collar was also placed on him,” the NPS said.

Officials say that P-95 was not traveling along when captured.

“While biologists were conducting the welfare check, “chirping” was heard nearby and another cat was later spotted. Biologists believe P-95 is likely still traveling with a sibling or its mother,” the NPS said.

Currently, there are 10 radio-collared mountain lions being tracked by NPS scientists. Seven of these are in the Santa Monica Mountains, two in the Simi Hills and one in Griffith Park. The first capture took place in 2002. Since that time, the NPS have been studying mountain lions in and around the Santa Monica Mountains to determine how they survive in a fragmented and urbanized environment.

Southern California’s extensive freeway network presents a major barrier for wildlife, which is particularly a concern for the mountain lion population largely isolated in the Santa Monica Mountains. Planning and fundraising for a wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway in the Liberty Canyon area of Agoura Hills is in progress. The bridge would provide a connection between the small population of lions in the Santa Monica Mountains and the large and genetically diverse populations to the north.

Another issue facing these cats is poison. Since the National Park Service launched its study of mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains 17 years ago, over five lions have died from rat poison.

Several other lions have been diagnosed with mange, which many researchers believe is linked to rat poisons, though they are unsure of the exact nature of the connection. Some think that the rat poisons weaken the animals’ immune system, making the cats more susceptible to mange.

in News
Related Posts
Marcie Polier-Swartz with her brother, Brad Zalben. Marcie has been attending medical appointments with her brother on an ongoing basis since 2000.
News, Westside Wellness

Village for Vets: Making Headway on Homelessness

February 3, 2021

Read more
February 3, 2021

By Jeff Hall Many of us have watched the city’s response to the homelessness crisis over the years with a...

Photos: Ming Lo.
Lifestyle, News

We-Drive Ins Opening New Location In Santa Monica

February 2, 2021

Read more
February 2, 2021

WE Drive-Ins has announced the opening of an exclusive premiere drive-in experience featuring all new release films, with their newest...
News, Video

$9.5M Landscaping Plan Approved for George Wolfberg Park At Potrero Canyon: Palisades Today – February, 1, 2021

February 2, 2021

Read more
February 2, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * $9.5M Landscaping Plan Approved for George Wolfberg Park At Potrero Canyon...
News, Obituary

Jeanette Barbara Hasselquist: 1935-2021

February 1, 2021

Read more
February 1, 2021

Jeanette Barbara Hasselquist, 85, passed away peacefully 1/14/2021. She was born February 1935 in Michigan and spent her childhood in...
News, Politics, Real Estate

Pacific Palisades Community Council Oppose Two Housing Density Bills

February 1, 2021

Read more
February 1, 2021

The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) has adopted two motions opposing state housing density bills that the council says would...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Santa Monica Sears Repurposed

February 1, 2021

Read more
February 1, 2021

The mid-century Streamline Moderne-designed Sears building in downtown Santa Monica is getting repurposed. Learn more in this video made possible...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center

January 29, 2021

Read more
January 29, 2021

A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made...

Snow at El Porto beach Friday. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards Facebook (Via @richardpodjr/Instagram).
News

Storm Brings Snow to Local Beaches

January 29, 2021

Read more
January 29, 2021

Snow and hail come to Santa Monica Bay By Sam Catanzaro A storm that brought snow to some local beaches...
News, Politics

Lieu, Bloom, Allen, Bonin and More to Attend Pacific Palisades Democratic Club’s Annual Meeting

January 29, 2021

Read more
January 29, 2021

Meeting to take place via zoom this Sunday Every year the Pacific Palisades Democratic Club holds a meeting, open to...
Crime, News

Palisades Burglar Arrested Thanks to Surveillance Footage

January 29, 2021

Read more
January 29, 2021

Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by Los Angeles Police Department Senior Lead Officer James Allen 39318@lapd.online Burglary January 17, 4...
Dining, News, Video

Renowned French Patisserie Pops-Up in Pacific Palisades

January 29, 2021

Read more
January 29, 2021

Westside Food Beat January 28, 2021 By Kerry Slater Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes Despite outdoor dining expected...
News, Video

Hiker Rescued by Los Angeles Fire Department in Temescal Canyon: Palisades Today – January, 28, 2021

January 29, 2021

Read more
January 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Hiker Rescued by Los Angeles Fire Department in Temescal Canyon *...
Dining, News, Video

Westside Bagel & Lox Standouts

January 28, 2021

Read more
January 28, 2021

National Bagel and Lox Day is approaching so here are some Westside places serving the timeless combo properly in this...
News

Resilient Palisades’ Zero-Emission Landscaping Meeting

January 27, 2021

Read more
January 27, 2021

Helping your gardener switch to zero-emission maintenance equipment will greatly reduce your family’s global warming footprint, eliminate the release of...
News, Video

Edify TV: Venice Flying Carousel

January 27, 2021

Read more
January 27, 2021

Since 2018 Venice artist Robin Murez has been working on a project called the Venice Flying Carousel. Learn more in...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR