Body Found on Will Rogers State Beach

Body found early Sunday morning

By Sam Catanzaro

A body was found on Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the body was found Sunday around 12:30 a.m. on the beach in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Temescal Canyon Road.

The cause of the death is not currently known and the incident remains under investigation.

Accoridng to the Los Angels Police Department (LAPD), the victim was a 28-year-old male. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has not yet released the identity of the victim.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.