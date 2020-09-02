Body of Man Who Died by Suicide Found in Santa Monica Mountains

Rangers located body man who died by suicide Tuesday morning

By Sam Catanzaro

Rangers in the Santa Monica Mountains found the body of a man who died by suicide Tuesday.

According to Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Ranger Ana Beatriz, a young male in his early 20s was discovered deceased in the area of Sandstone Peak Tuesday morning.

“Rangers responded and a suicide note was discovered. County officials are notifying next of kin. We offer our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased,” Beatriz said.

National Park Service rangers closed for a period Tueday the Sandstone Peak/Mishe Mokwa trails.

There was is currently no further information available about the deceased’s identity or cause of death. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

If you or someone you love is having suicidal thoughts, call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).